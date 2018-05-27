Railway recruitment 2018: With 7th pay Commission benefits, Indian Railways offers 1120 posts; check details here

Railway Recruitment 2018: Candidates should note that applications will be submitted online only through the official website of Indian Railways.

Railway Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railway has invited online applications from male and female candidates to apply for the position of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Level 6 of 7th CPC Pay matrix for the vacancies in Railway Protection Force (RPF) of various zones of Indian Railways and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). Candidates should note that applications will be submitted online only through the official website of Indian Railways. Those opting for RPSF will have to serve in RPSF only, till they are promoted to gazetted rank. Computer-based Test (CBT) shall be held simultaneously for all Zonal Railways and RPSF. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know for the recruitment of RPF, RPSF-

Railway Recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Opening Date for Submission of On-Line Application Form and Fee: June 1, 2018 | 10 AM

Last Date of Submission of On-Line Application Form: June 30, 2018 | 11:59 PM

Last Date for On-Line Fee Payment: July 2, 2018 | 11:59 PM

Last Date for Off-Line Fee Payment: July 5, 2018 | 11:59 PM

Railway Recruitment 2018: Vacancies-

Male- 819

Female- 301

Railway Recruitment 2018: Pay scale-

Level 6 of 7th CPC pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs. 35,400/- plus other allowances admissible at that time.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Stages of exam-

There shall be online Computer Based Test (CBT) which will tentatively be held in September and October 2018. Candidates qualified and securing marks in the merit list (10 times of the category-wise vacancies notified) and in the CBT shall have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV).

Railway Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

– The candidate should have complete their graduation from a recognised university

– Minimum age limit: 20 years | Upper age limit: 25 years

– The aspirant must be a citizen of India

– Date of birth mentioned in matriculation or equivalent certificate alone shall be acceptable.

Note: Degree from a recognized University for Sub-Inspector (Executive) shall only be valid. Those awaiting results of the final examination of the prescribed educational qualification SHOULD NOT apply.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Physical Measurement (Height)-

UR/OBC: 165 cms for males, 157 cms for women

SC/ST: 160cms for males, 152 cms for women

For Garhwalis, Gorkhas, Marathas, Dogras, Kumaonese and other Categories specified by Govt: 163cms for males, 155 cms for women