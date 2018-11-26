Railway Recruitment 2018: West Central Railway announces jobs – Check vacancy details

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 30th November 2018.

Railway Recruitment Scouts Guides quota 2018: Railway Recruitment Cell of West Central Railway, Jabalpur has invited applications against Scouts and Guides quota (Notification Number – 02/2018) for the year 2018-19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 30th November 2018.

Railway Recruitment 2018 vacancy details:

Total Posts – 8

Group C: 02 posts (Over West Central Railway)

Erstwhile Group D: 06 posts (Two posts each for Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota division)

Educational Qualification:

1. (Grade Pay Rs 1900/-) Level 2 – 12th passed with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate OR 10th passed and having ITI certificate for the posts of Civil Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical and S&T department.

2. (Grade Pay Rs 1800/-) Level 1 – 10th pass plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT OR 10th pass along with ITI certificate (For Civil Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical and S&T department.) OR 10th pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode by visiting the official website at https://103.229.25.252:8080/sg_Jbp_2_2018/subjectInfo.aspx

Candidates are also required to upload a number of documents in the specified format at the time of filling the application form.

Age Limit:

Group C – 18 to 30 years

Erstwhile Group D – 18 to 33 years

Selection Procedure:

The selection will be done on the basis of written test.

Scouting and Guiding qualifications for both Level-2 and Level-1:

1. A President Scout/Guide/Rover/Ranger OR Himalayan Wood Badge (HWB) holder in any section.

2. Should have been an active member of a Scouts organisation for the last five years. The candidate should have the ‘Certificate of Activeness’ as per Annexure-111 of the official notification

3. Should have attended two events at National level OR All Indian Railways’ level AND Two events at State level