Railway Recruitment 2018: West Central Railway announces jobs – Check vacancy details

Railway Recruitment Cell of West Central Railway, Jabalpur has invited applications against Scouts and Guides quota (Notification Number - 02/2018) for the year 2018-19.
Railway Recruitment Scouts Guides quota 2018: Railway Recruitment Cell of West Central Railway, Jabalpur has invited applications against Scouts and Guides quota (Notification Number – 02/2018) for the year 2018-19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 30th November 2018.
Railway Recruitment 2018 vacancy details:
Total Posts – 8
Group C: 02 posts (Over West Central Railway)
Erstwhile Group D: 06 posts (Two posts each for Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota division)
Educational Qualification:
1. (Grade Pay Rs 1900/-) Level 2 – 12th passed with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate OR 10th passed and having ITI certificate for the posts of Civil Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical and S&T department.
2. (Grade Pay Rs 1800/-) Level 1 – 10th pass plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT OR 10th pass along with ITI certificate (For Civil Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical and S&T department.) OR 10th pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.
How to Apply:
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode by visiting the official website at https://103.229.25.252:8080/sg_Jbp_2_2018/subjectInfo.aspx
Candidates are also required to upload a number of documents in the specified format at the time of filling the application form.
Age Limit:
Group C – 18 to 30 years
Erstwhile Group D – 18 to 33 years
Selection Procedure:
The selection will be done on the basis of written test.
Scouting and Guiding qualifications for both Level-2 and Level-1:
1. A President Scout/Guide/Rover/Ranger OR Himalayan Wood Badge (HWB) holder in any section.
2. Should have been an active member of a Scouts organisation for the last five years. The candidate should have the ‘Certificate of Activeness’ as per Annexure-111 of the official notification
3. Should have attended two events at National level OR All Indian Railways’ level AND Two events at State level
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.