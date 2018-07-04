Railway Recruitment 2018: New jobs announced for 10th pass candidates on secr.indianrailways.gov.in; check how to apply

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list which will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in 10th and ITI marks. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list which will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in 10th and ITI marks.

Railway recruitment 2018: The South East Central Railway has issued a notification for the recruitment of apprentices on the official website- secr.indianrailways.gov.in, www.apprenticeship.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 31 July 2018. The number of apprentice post available is 432. Interested candidates can apply for the position of stenographer, fitter, mechanic, electrician and others in Bilaspur division. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview. Selected candidates will undergo apprenticeship training for a period of one year for each trade. They will get stipend during their training.

South East Central Railway recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the posts:-

Total number of posts available: 432

COPA: 86

Stenographer (English): 17

Stenographer (Hindi): 16

Fitter: 70

Electrician: 40

Wireman: 40

Electronic Mechanic: 5

RAC Mechanic: 5

Motor Vehicle Mechanic: 8

Diesel Mechanic: 16

Welder: 40

Plumber: 10

Mason: 10

Painter: 10

Carpenter: 10

Draughtsman (Civil): 5

Draughtsman (Mech): 4

Machinist: 10

Turner: 10

Surveyor: 10

Sheet Metal Worker: 10

Last Date of Online Application: 31.07.2018

South East Central Railway recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria-

Age Limit: The candidates should be between 15-24 years of age before 01.07.2018. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the 10th class examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent, and should have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list which will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in 10th and ITI marks.

Medical Examination: Railways will also conduct a medical examination of physical fitness. An amount of Rs 24 will have to be paid by the candidates towards medical examination.

South East Central Railway recruitment 2018: How to apply-

1. Login to www.apprenticeship.gov.in

2. Go to recruitment section.

3. Fill the online application.

4. Keep all your details handy before filling up the form.

5. Pay the fee online.

6 Submit the application form.

7. Save and take a print out of the application for future reference.

About South East Central Railway (SECR):

SECR is situated in the heartland of Central India & serving the states of Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh and Maharastra. This Railway plays a paramount role in the transportation of Minerals and Coals to different Power Plants & Industrial Units all over the country.