Railway Recruitment 2018: Multiple vacancies at Mumbai Metro, KRCL, North Central Railway, Western Railway you cannot miss

Railway Recruitment 2018!

Railway Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board along with other other organisations under the Railways Ministry have invited candidates for a number of job vacancies. All the posts on offer demand certain eligibility criteria that candidates need to pass in order to fill the online application form and apply for the jobs on offer. Mentioned below are those jobs, the online application process for which ends in the month of October 2018 itself. From Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited jobs, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) jobs to North Central Railway Jobs, Western Railway Jobs, here are details aspirants need to note in order to apply for the posts-

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited Jobs:

A total of 12 posts for Junior Engineer is on offer under the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited. Candidates who wish to aply for the same needs to fill in the application form on or before October 29, 2018. For more information, candidates can visit the official website of MMRCL.

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited Jobs:

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited is offering 28 Senior Section Engineer posts to interested and eligible candidates. In order to fill the online application form and be a part of the KRCL recruitment process, they need to make sure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria. The last date to apply for this job is October 18, 2018.

North Central Railway Job:

The Railway Recruitment Board’s North Central Railways that is located in Allahabad has invited candidates to be a part of its panel of lecturers (PGT, TGT and PRT) on its official website. The remuneration for the posts on offer goes as high as Rs 27,500 per month. The last date to apply is October 27, 2018. For more imformation, candidates can visit the official website of North Central Railway, Allahabad.

Western Railway Jobs:

The Western Railway is offering 2 Cultural Quota Posts in Level 2 for interested and eligible candidates. The post comes with a 7th Pay commission benefits and the salary ranges from Rs. 19900- 63200. The Cultural Quota posts includes the post of Harmonium Player with Proficiency in Synthesizer and a Violin Player. The last date to apply for this post is October 31, 2018.

Southern Railway Jobs:

The Southern Railway has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Tower Wagon Driver that last date for which is October 26, 2018. A total of 8 posts are availble under this and the age limit is 52 years. For more imformation, candidates can visit the official website.