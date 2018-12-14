Railway Recruitment 2018: Major Indian Railways update for 64,000 RRB job aspirants at indianrailways.gov.in

Railway Recruitment 2018!

Railway Recruitment 2018: In a decision that could affect around 64000 candidates who registered for the ALP & Technician Jobs, the Indian Railways has decided that it will refund the examination fee submitted by the candidates at the time of submitting their application. A notice for the same has been released on the official website of Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in along with the respective websites of the various Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The RRBs are all set to initiate the process soon.

However, the refunds have been initiated for only those candidates who registered for the ALP/Technicians post examination and also attended the First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for the same. The notice stated that during the refund process, they noticed that “for some of the candidates the refund has failed due to incorrect Bank details furnished by them such as wrong account number, wrong IFSC Code of the Bank Branch, filling up customer ID in place of account number etc.”

The notice further added that the candidates for whom the refund failed due to the mention of incorrect bank details furnished by them will be intimated regarding the same through an SMS on December 17, 2018. A link will be made live on the official website from December 18 to December 25, for all such candidates so that they can rectify their Bank Account details.

The Railway Recruitment Board has further mentioned that this will be the final opportunity for all such candidates to correct their Bank Account details. It said that “while filling the Bank Account information, please ensure that the Bank Account Number and IFSC Code entered are correct.”

It further states that once the details have been corrected by them and submitted on the website, no further editing will be allowed. “RRB shall not be responsible for the further failure of refund, if any, and no correspondence will be entertained in this regard,” the notice said.