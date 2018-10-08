Railway Recruitment 2018: KRCL notifies fresh jobs with 7th Pay Commission benefits at konkanrailway.com; check details, apply now

Railway Recruitment 2018!

Railway Recruitment 2018: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has issued fresh vacancies with 7th Pay Commission benefits on its official website at konkanrailway.com. Candidates who wish to work for the Railway ministry and be a part of this recruitment drive can visit the official website of the Konkan Railway now and apply online. The notification has been released for the post of Senior Section Engineer in various Technical Departments. The last date to fill in the onloine applications for the same is October 18, 2018. Interested and eligible candidates should check the details mentioned in the official notification before filling the form. Candidates are requested to note down the details that are mentioned below.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited number of vacancies-

1. SSE/Electrical: 10

2. SE/Civil: 4

3. SSE/S&T: 11

4. SSE/Mechanical: 3

Railway Recruitment 2018: Salary-

As per the notification, selected candidates will receive pay under the Level 07 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix along with other allowances as admissible under the CDA scale.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit: 20 to 35 years

Educational qualification: Candidates should fulfil the below mentioned criteria. Along with this, they should possess a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score in the years 2016 /2017 /2018 in respective / equivalent stream of examination.

1. SSE/Electrical: Four years bachelor degree in i) Electrical/ Electronics & Power Engineering or ii) combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical from recognized University /Institute approved by AICTE.

2. SE/Civil: Four years Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical / Industrial/Automobile/ Production Engineering from a Recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE.

3. SSE/S&T: Four years Bachelor’s Degree in i) Electrical/ Electronics/ Information technology/ Communication engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Science/ Computer Engineering or M Sc electronics

4. SSE/Mechanical: Four years Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from university/ Institute recognised by AICTE.

Railway Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of KRCL at konkanrailway.com

Step 2: Read the eligibility critria needed before filling the form

Step 3: Now enter Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth in the application form

Step 4: Enter the rest of the valid details

Step 5: Candidates are advised to keep a print of the application form generated with themselves

Railway Recruitment 2018: Selection process-

The recruitment will be done after a Computer Based Test that will be conducted on proficiency in English language, full mark is 100 and will be having two sections of 50 marks each, Subjective and Objective.