Railway Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert! Indian Railways announces new vacancies; check details

Railway Recruitment 2018: Jobs Alert! Candidates need to send their applications on or before December 31.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Good news for railway aspirants! The Indian Railway has invited interested candidates to apply for a number of posts across its different zones in the country. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the relevant zone as mentioned below to apply for the same. In total, there are close to 1000 jobs for which a candidate can apply. Each zone has its own set of eligibility criteria and application rule that candidates need to follow. However, the last date to apply for all the Railway Jobs as mentioned below is the same, according to which candidates need to send their applications on or before December 31.

The detailed notification for each zone is available on the official website. Candidates can refer to the details mentioned below to check about the same.

Railway recruitment 2018: North Central Railway Jobs-

Official website: ncr.indianrailways.gov.in

Post details- 703 vacancies in total.

Tech. Carpenter – 11 Posts

Tech. Fitter – 335

Tech. Painter ( Genl ) – 5 Posts

Tech. Welder ( Gas & Elect ) – 13 Posts

Tech. Armature Winder – 47 Posts

Tech. Carpenter -5 Posts

Tech. Crane – 8 Posts

Tech. Fitter – 246 Posts

Tech. Machinist – 15 Posts

Tech. Painter ( Genl ) – 7 Posts

Tech. Welder ( Gas & Elect ) – 9 Posts

Tech. Electrician – 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

– Interested candidates should have passed class 10th examinatons or its equvalent from a recognised institute with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Along with this, they should also have an ITI pass certificate in related trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT.

– Age limit: Between 15 and 24 years

Railway recruitment 2018: Central Railway Jobs-

Official website: cr.indianrailways.gov.in

Post details: 5 vacancies in total.

– Data Entry Operators

– Digital Office Assistant

– Digital Office Assistant on contract basis

– Execitive Assistants

Eligibility Criteria:

– Interested candidates should have completed their graduation in Computer Application/Information Technology/Computer Science from a recognised institute in the country.

– Age limit: 30 years

Railway recruitment 2018: West Central Railway Jobs-

Official website: wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

Post details: 160 vacancies in total for the post of Act Apprentice

Eligibility Criteria:

– Candidates should have completed their 10 + 2 examinations from a recognised institute. They should also possess an ITI pass certificate in the concerned subject.

– Age limit: Between 15 and 24 years