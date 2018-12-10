Railway Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert! Indian Railways announces new vacancies; check details

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 7:12 PM

Railway Recruitment 2018: Good news for railway aspirants! The Indian Railway has invited interested candidates to apply for a number of posts across its different zones in the country.

Railway Recruitment, ncr.indianrailways.gov.in, Jobs alert, Indian Railways, Railway Recruitment 2018, cr.indianrailways.gov.in, Railway Jobs, wcr.indianrailways.gov.in, North Central Railway, Central Railway, West Central Railway, Jobs newsRailway Recruitment 2018: Jobs Alert! Candidates need to send their applications on or before December 31.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Good news for railway aspirants! The Indian Railway has invited interested candidates to apply for a number of posts across its different zones in the country. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the relevant zone as mentioned below to apply for the same. In total, there are close to 1000 jobs for which a candidate can apply. Each zone has its own set of eligibility criteria and application rule that candidates need to follow. However, the last date to apply for all the Railway Jobs as mentioned below is the same, according to which candidates need to send their applications on or before December 31.

The detailed notification for each zone is available on the official website. Candidates can refer to the details mentioned below to check about the same.

Railway recruitment 2018: North Central Railway Jobs-

Official website: ncr.indianrailways.gov.in

Post details- 703 vacancies in total.

Tech. Carpenter – 11 Posts
Tech. Fitter – 335
Tech. Painter ( Genl ) – 5 Posts
Tech. Welder ( Gas & Elect ) – 13 Posts
Tech. Armature Winder – 47 Posts
Tech. Carpenter -5 Posts
Tech. Crane – 8 Posts
Tech. Fitter – 246 Posts
Tech. Machinist – 15 Posts
Tech. Painter ( Genl ) – 7 Posts
Tech. Welder ( Gas & Elect ) – 9 Posts
Tech. Electrician – 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

– Interested candidates should have passed class 10th examinatons or its equvalent from a recognised institute with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Along with this, they should also have an ITI pass certificate in related trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT.
– Age limit: Between 15 and 24 years

Railway recruitment 2018: Central Railway Jobs-

Official website: cr.indianrailways.gov.in

Post details: 5 vacancies in total.

– Data Entry Operators
– Digital Office Assistant
– Digital Office Assistant on contract basis
– Execitive Assistants

Eligibility Criteria:

– Interested candidates should have completed their graduation in Computer Application/Information Technology/Computer Science from a recognised institute in the country.
– Age limit: 30 years

Railway recruitment 2018: West Central Railway Jobs-

Official website: wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

Post details: 160 vacancies in total for the post of Act Apprentice

Eligibility Criteria:

– Candidates should have completed their 10 + 2 examinations from a recognised institute. They should also possess an ITI pass certificate in the concerned subject.
– Age limit: Between 15 and 24 years

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Railway Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert! Indian Railways announces new vacancies; check details
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition