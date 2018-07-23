Railway recruitment 2018: Indian Railways to conduct first computer-based exam for over 26,500 vacancies on August 9; check details

Railway recruitment 2018| This year, over 47.56 lakh candidates have applied in order to be a part of this recruitment drive.

Railway recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways is all set to conduct its first computer-based recruitment test for over 26,500 vacancies on August 9. Candidates who have registered themselves at indianrailways.gov.in are advised to gear up for what is being called as the world’s largest recruitment drive. The exam is being conducted to select candidates for a total of 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians under Indian Railways. This year, over 47.56 lakh candidates have applied in order to be a part of this recruitment drive.

A notice issued by the Railways stated that candidates can log in with their credentials on the mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date and session and downloading travel authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-call letter.

Candidates need to note that the mock link for the first stage of the computer-based test will be activated by the Indian Railways on July 26. Candidates can download their e-call letters for the same from the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board four days prior to the exam.

While talking about the exam pattern of the paper, the notice said that the exam will be conducted for an hour for general candidates and 80 minutes for differently-abled candidates. It will include 75 multiple choice questions. Candidates should note that they will be negatively marked for every wrong answer. One-third marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

“We would like to appeal to all candidates to refer to the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards for all relevant information and not fall prey to the messages circulated on social media,” a Railways spokesperson told The Indian Express.

The spokesperson further added, “Beware of touts and job racketeers as we recruit only on merit and the names of all shortlisted candidates will be published on the official websites of RRBs.”