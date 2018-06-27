Railway Recruitment 2018: Indian Railways jobs alert for 10th pass! 2573 posts announced; check how to apply

Indian Railway Recruitment 2018: Central Railways has released the notification for the recruitment to 2573 posts of Apprentice under the on the official website- www.rrccr.com. Candidates can check detailed instructions for filling up online applications will be available on the website.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2018: Central Railways has released the notification for the recruitment to 2573 posts of Apprentice under the on the official website- www.rrccr.com. Interested candidates should submit online applications by 25 July, 2018. The application process starts from 26 June. Candidates should note that this is a Centralized Notification for engagement of Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for Central Railway Units and Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details –

Name of the post- Apprentice

Bhusawal Cluster: 421 posts

Mumbai Cluster: 1799 posts

Nagpur Cluster: 107 posts

Solapur Cluster: 93 posts

Pune Cluster: 152 posts

NOTE- Check details of vacancies available on https://www.rrccr.com/Upload/Act_Appt_2018_19.pdf

Indian Railway Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should be less than 24 years of age as on 1st July, 2018. Age Relaxation will be applicable as per the Government Norms.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2018: Educational qualification-

Interested candidates must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2018: Selection Process-

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Candidates are required to apply online by visiting www.rrccr.com. Candidates can check detailed instructions for filling up online applications will be available on the website. All eligible candidates desiring to apply for the post(s) of Railway Recruitment Cell are requested to have Aadhaar Card available with them as it will be compulsorily needed to establish identity in the future online application process.