Railway Recruitment 2018: Indian Railways issues notification for fresh jobs at ncrald.org, check details

Railway Recruitment 2018: Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of North Central Railways at ncrald.org.

Railway Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railway’s North Central Railway zone has recently issued a notification for the hiring of 703 candidates to fill the post of apprentice across various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of North Central Railways at ncrald.org to fill the online application on or before the end of this year i.e, December 31, 2018. The notification has been released for Act Apprentice training under Apprentice Act, 1961 for the year 2018-19. Mentioned below are the details that candidates can note-

Railway recruitment 2018: Post details-

Total posts on offer- 703

Tech. Carpenter – 11 Posts

Tech. Fitter – 335

Tech. Painter ( Genl ) – 5 Posts

Tech. Welder ( Gas & Elect ) – 13 Posts

Tech. Armature Winder – 47 Posts

Tech. Carpenter -5 Posts

Tech. Crane – 8 Posts

Tech. Fitter – 246 Posts

Tech. Machinist – 15 Posts

Tech. Painter ( Genl ) – 7 Posts

Tech. Welder ( Gas & Elect ) – 9 Posts

Tech. Electrician – 2 Posts

Railway recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria-

Candidates should have passed class 10 or class 10+2 with at least 50 per cent marks.

They should possess an ITI pass certificate in relevant trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT

Minimum age- 15 years. Max age- 24 years (should not have completed 24 years of age as on 30.11.2018)

Railway recruitment 2018: Application details-

Last date for online application – December 31, 2018 at 17:45 PM.

Apart from filling the online application, candidate can also send in their applications on any working day between 10.00 AM to 17:45 PM to Office of Sr. Divisional Personnel Officer, Allahabad (Personnel Branch/Recruitment Section – Room No. 112 ).

The official notification also states that the application envelope should mention “Application under Apprentice Act, 1961 for the year 2018-19 in Mech (C&W ) depot, Electric Loco Shed and T.M.S. / Kanpur, North Central Railway.”

For more details check the official notification at https://ncrald.org/files/ACT_APPR_NOTIFICATION_ENGLISH.pdf?ID=368047501.