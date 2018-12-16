Railway Recruitment 2018: Indian Railways invites online applications for over 8700 posts at indianrailways.gov.in, check details

By: | Published: December 16, 2018 8:08 PM

Railway Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has invited online applications from interested candidates for jobs across various zones at indianrailways.gov.in.

Railway Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has invited online applications from interested candidates for jobs across various zones at indianrailways.gov.in. The 8706 posts on offer are available across East Central Railway, Western Railway and North Eastern Railway. The last date to fill the application form for the East Central and Western zone is January 9, while that for the North Eastern zone is December 29, 2018. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know.

East Central Railway:

Application Fees- Rs 100
Official website- rrcecr.gov.in

Posts on offer- Total: 2234

Danapur division – 702 Posts
Dhanbad division – 161 Posts
Mughalsarai division – 932 Posts
Samastipur division – 82 Posts
Plant Depot/ Mughalsarai – 137 Posts
Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur – 110 Posts
Carriage Repair Workshop/ Harnaut – 110 Posts

Eligibility Criteria-

Interested candidates need to have passed Class 10th or its equivalent with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks from a recognised board and a certificate in ITI.

Western Railway

Application Fees- Rs 100
Official website- wr.indianrailways.gov.in

Posts on offer- 5718 posts for Apprentice

Eligibility Criteria-

Interested candidates need to have passed Class 10th or its equivalent with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks from a recognised board and a certificate in ITI.

North Eastern Railway

Application Fees- Rs 100
Official website- ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Posts on offer- Total: 745

Mechanical Workshop Gorakhpur-203
Signal Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt-63
Bridge Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt.-35
Diesel Shed Izzat Nagar-60
Carriage & Wagon Izzat Nagar-64
Carriage & Wagon Lucknow Jn.-155
Diesel Shed Gonda-90
Carriage.& Wagon Varanasi-75

Eligibility Criteria-

Interested candidates need to have passed Class 10th or its equivalent with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks from a recognised board and a certificate in ITI.

