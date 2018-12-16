Railway Recruitment 2018: Indian Railways invites online applications for over 8700 posts at indianrailways.gov.in, check details

Railway Recruitment 2018!

Railway Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has invited online applications from interested candidates for jobs across various zones at indianrailways.gov.in. The 8706 posts on offer are available across East Central Railway, Western Railway and North Eastern Railway. The last date to fill the application form for the East Central and Western zone is January 9, while that for the North Eastern zone is December 29, 2018. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know.

East Central Railway:

Application Fees- Rs 100

Official website- rrcecr.gov.in

Posts on offer- Total: 2234

Danapur division – 702 Posts

Dhanbad division – 161 Posts

Mughalsarai division – 932 Posts

Samastipur division – 82 Posts

Plant Depot/ Mughalsarai – 137 Posts

Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur – 110 Posts

Carriage Repair Workshop/ Harnaut – 110 Posts

Eligibility Criteria-

Interested candidates need to have passed Class 10th or its equivalent with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks from a recognised board and a certificate in ITI.

Western Railway

Application Fees- Rs 100

Official website- wr.indianrailways.gov.in

Posts on offer- 5718 posts for Apprentice

Eligibility Criteria-

Interested candidates need to have passed Class 10th or its equivalent with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks from a recognised board and a certificate in ITI.

North Eastern Railway

Application Fees- Rs 100

Official website- ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Posts on offer- Total: 745

Mechanical Workshop Gorakhpur-203

Signal Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt-63

Bridge Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt.-35

Diesel Shed Izzat Nagar-60

Carriage & Wagon Izzat Nagar-64

Carriage & Wagon Lucknow Jn.-155

Diesel Shed Gonda-90

Carriage.& Wagon Varanasi-75

Eligibility Criteria-

Interested candidates need to have passed Class 10th or its equivalent with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks from a recognised board and a certificate in ITI.