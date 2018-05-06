Railway recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced for Indian Railways aspirants at dmw.indianrailways.gov.in, check details

Railway recruitment 2018: The last date to apply for the posts on offer is May 16, 5 PM.

Railway recruitment 2018: Indian Railway’s Diesel Loco Modernisation Works has invited candidates to apply for multiple Trade Apprentice posts at dmw.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who are interested to take part in this recruitment process of the Indian Railways can visit the official website of the same now. The last date to apply for the posts on offer is May 16, 5 PM. A total of 140 posts are on offer by the Indian Railways’ Diesel Loco Modernisation Works department.

Mentioned below are all the details that candidates need to know in order to apply for the posts on offer-

Railway recruitment 2018: Vacancy details-

Electrician -70 Posts

Machinist -32 Posts

Fitter -21 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) -17 Posts

Railway recruitment 2018: Educational Criteria-

Electrician: Candidates who wish to apply for this should have passed 10+2 in Science subjects with minimum 50% and ITI Trade Certificate in Electrician Trade.

Machinist: Candidates who aspire to be a Machinist with the Indian Railways should have passed 10+2 in Science subjects with minimum 50% and ITI Trade Certificate in Machinist Trade.

Fitter: Candidates who wish to apply for this should have passed 10+2 in Science subjects with minimum 50% and ITI Trade Certificate in Fitter Trade.

Welder (Gas & Electric): Candidates who aspire to be a Welder with the Indian Railways class 8th examination.