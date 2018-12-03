Railway Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced, check official website for application details

Published: December 3, 2018

There are a total of 2090 vacancies in eight different divisions of NWR. The application process has already begun and interested candidates can apply till December 30, 2018.

Railway Recruitment Cell-Jaipur has advertised for the recruitment of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 over North Western Railway (NWR). Those who wish to apply are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the official website of RRC Jaipur. There are a total of 2090 vacancies in eight different divisions of NWR. The application process has already begun and interested candidates can apply till December 30, 2018.

Here are some important details

Educational Qualifications: The candidates must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks.

AGE: The candidates should be in the 15-24 age group. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Training period and stipend

The stipend will be as per rules and directives issued by Railway Board from time to time. No hostel accommodation will be provided and selected candidates will have to make their own arrangement during their training as per Apprentice Act 1961 and they will be released on completion of the training.

How to apply:-

Visit the official website of RRC-Jaipur: www.rrcjaipur.in.
Find out Apprentice ONLINE / E-Application
Click on the option and you will be directed to a new page
Click on New Registration and follow the instructions

