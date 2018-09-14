Railway recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced; check details

The Railway Recruitment Cell of North Eastern Railway (NER) has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of ‘Group C’. The application process has started and the interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before October 15, 2018.

Advertisement details:-

Advertisement Number: NER/RRC/SQ/2018-19; Dated September 15, 2018.

Important date:-

Closing date of Online application: October 15, 2018 (05:00 PM)

Vacancy details:-

A total of 21 posts are there.

Athletics (Men)- 01 Post

Athletics (Women) – 01 Post

Cricket (Men) – 02 Posts

Hand- Ball (Men) – 02 Posts

Hand- Ball (Women)– 03 Posts

Kabbadi (Men) – 03 Posts

Volley Ball (Men) – 02 Posts

Basket Ball (Men) – 01 Post

Basket Ball (Women) – 02 Posts

Wrestling (Men)- 01 Post

Swimming (Men)- 01 Post

Weight Lifting (Women) – 02 Posts

Educational qualifications for North Eastern Railway recruitment 2018:-

For the posts having Grade Pay-1900/2000 – 12th class passed

For the post having Grade Pay-2400 (Technical) – 12th class passed in Science i.e. Maths or physics or equivalent.

For the post having Grade Pay-2800 – Graduation

Period of Reckoning sports achievements:-

The sports of current and previous two financial years i.e 2016-17 and 2017-18 will be taken into account for eligibility. Hence, sports achievements since April 01, 2016 will be considered only.

Age limit:-

The applicants having age between 18 to 25 years as on January 01, 2019, can apply. However, no relaxation of age is there.

Mode of Selection:-

An applicant will be selected on the basis of their performance in trial and evaluation of sports and educational achievements.

Examination fee:-

A fee of Rs 250/- needs to be paid during submission of online application for candidates belonging to SC/ST/ Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Women, Minorities and Economically Backward Classes. While the candidates belonging to General castes need to submit an application fee of Rs 400. However, the application fees will be refunded to the individual who will actually appear in the test.

Know how to apply:-

The willing applicants need to apply online by login to the official website i.e ner.indianrailways.gov.in before October 15, 2018. For more detail information, an applicant must visit ner.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1536749574658-SQ%202018-19%20ENG.pdf to see the notification.