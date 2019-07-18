Railway NTPC recruitment 2019: Apply now for various under graduate posts at rrc-wr.com | Check details

Railway NTPC recruitment 2019!

Railway NTPC recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for a number of posts at rrc-wr.com. The posts on offer are for eligible employees of Western Railway only. Candidates can rush to the official website of RRC now to fill in the application forms. RRC is offering a total of 123 posts for NTPC (Non-Graduate) against the GDCE Quota. Along with this, candidates should note that the posts are being offered with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits. Check the details that are mentioned below to know more.

Railway NTPC recruitment 2019: Important dates

Online Registration of Application Form begins – July 1, 2019

Online Registration of Application Form ends – July 30, 2019 (6 PM)

Railway NTPC recruitment 2019: Post details

Junior Clerk Cum Typist – 105 posts

Trains Clerk – 18 posts

Railway NTPC recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria and Salary

Junior Clerk Cum Typist

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed class 12th or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/PwBD/ExServicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 Stage). Typing proficiency in English /Hindi on computer is essential.

Pay Scale: Level -02

Age limit: The upper age limit will be 42 years for General candidates, 45 years for OBC candidates and 47 years for SC/ST candidates.

Trains Clerk

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed class 12th or equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/PwBD/ExServicemen and candidate who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 Stage).

Pay Scale: Level -02

Age limit: The upper age limit will be 42 years for General candidates, 45 years for OBC candidates and 47 years for SC/ST candidates.

Railway NTPC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps in order to fill the online application.

Step 1: Visit the website of RRC-WR i.e. www.rrc-wr.com

Step 2. Click on the “ONLINE/E-APPPLICATION” link.

Step 3. Click on the “New Registration” icon.

Step 4. Fill in the basic details for registration.

Step 5. Login using the Registration number & password sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 6. Enter your old password and set your new password and click on the Change Password link.

Step 7. Follow the instructions and complete the registration process step-by-step.

Step 8. Upload your scanned recent colour photograph (of size 3.5 cm X 3.5 cm, upto 70kb, 100 DPI,ONLY JPEG format ) and scanned signature (of size 3.0 cm X 6.0 cm, upto 30kb size ONLY in JPEG format) as well as required documents.

Step 9. Submit the application

Note: For more details candidates can visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell for more details.