Railway Jobs: These civil servants want UPSC, DoPT to change their service

Ministry of Railways is likely to face more trouble in the coming days after it decided to merge eight of its services into one – the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). According to a report of The Indian Express, probationers of a civil service batch in the Indian Railways is set to request the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for re-allotment of service. The probationers were cited as saying that they were unwilling to work under the newly created IRMS.

Speaking to the daily, a probationer of 2017 batch claimed that more than 40 young officers who are yet to be deployed, want the government to let them revisit their DAF (Detailed Application Forms). The officer further said that they want to join some other civil service as per the preferences mentioned in the DAF.

“The IRMS, the way it is conceived, is not what we signed up for. We want to join some other civil service as per our preferences indicated,” the officer told the daily.

The proposal to approach the DoPT and UPSC is being finalised. The probationers from 2017 batch will formally be deployed in 2021. An officer from the 2016 batch also claimed that they will also follow suit.

“We want to exhaust all internal avenues of redressal so that the government or the courts cannot turn that against us when we approach them,” the officer told The Indian Express.

An All India Railway Civil Services Officer’s Association, which was about to form four years ago, is being revived to address all the three services- Traffic, Accounts and Personnel. The association aims to get all these three services on the table for a permanent negotiation mechanism with the Railways establishment.

Many civil servants across 68 divisions of the railways have boycotted the New Year’s Eve celebrations as a mark of protest.