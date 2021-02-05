RRB NTCPC phase-4 CBT-1 exams 2020 to be held from February 15 — check schedule

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam 2021 Date, Time: For more details and clarifications candidates can log on to the helpdesk that has been provided on all RRB official websites.

RRB NTCPC phase-4 CBT-1 exams 2020: The fourth phase of the computer-based test (CBT) 1 will be held by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) from February 15, as per the released schedule. The phase 4 of the CBT-1 RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam will be held till March 3 and approximately 15 lakh candidates will appear for it, as per a report in the Indian Express.

The link detailing the RRB NTPC exam city, exam date and downloading the free traveling authority for SC/ST candidates will go live on the Railways Recruitment Board websites from 9 PM on February 5.

Also Read | RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020: Railways offers 1.4 lakh jobs! Exam date, admit card and other details here

The RRB NTPC Exam 2020 Admit Card will be released four days before the exam -by February 11, says the report.

The Railway Recruitment Board is sending all the necessary information to the candidates scheduled to take the fourth phase of the RRB NTPC CBT exam on the mobile numbers and the email Ids mentioned in their application. The remaining candidates who will appear for the Railways recruitment exam will be scheduled in the subsequent phases of the RRB NTPC examination.

For more details and clarifications candidates can log on to the helpdesk that has been provided on all RRB official websites.

As per the notification, electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth-enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc are classified as banned items that are not allowed inside the RRB NTPC exam centre.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Phase 2 Exam 2021 Date, Time: Information regarding city for phase 2 of exam released; Details

Candidates can check the rest of the notification on RRB’s official website – rrbcdg.gov.in or on https://bit.ly/2MuVg82