Railway Jobs 2019: RRB aspirants alert! Last date to apply for multiple vacancies tomorrow, check recruitment details

Railway Jobs 2019: Application process for Railway Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts ends tomorrow at indianrailways.gov.in. Apply now.
Railway Jobs 2019: Are you aspiring for a job in the Indian Railways? Then here is your chance. Apply now before the recruitment process ends. The application process for the Railway Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts is all set to end tomorrow. The recruitment process has been initiated by the Railway Recruitment Board for the selection of candidates for the multiple posts on offer. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railways now to apply for the Railway Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts. The application process shall end on April 7, 2019. It is to be noted that the candidates who are to fill the form fulfil all the criteria that have been laid down by the Railways. Check the details mentioned below to know more.
Railway Jobs 2019: Important dates-
Online registration of Applications ends: April 7, 2019| 23.59 hrs
Final submission of Applications: April 16, 2019
Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentative schedule between June – July 2019
Railway Jobs 2019: 7th Pay Commission salary for different posts-
1. Junior Stenographer / Hindi: Rs 25500
2. Junior Stenographer / English: Rs 25500
3. Junior Translator / Hindi: Rs 35400
4. Staff And Welfare Inspector: Rs 35400
5. Chief Law Assistant: Rs 44900
6. Lab Assistant Grade Iii Chemist And Metallurgist: Rs 19900
7. Finger Print Examiner: Rs 35400
8. Head Cook: Rs 29200
9. Cook: Rs 19900
10. Senior Publicity Inspector: Rs 35400
11. Publicity Inspector 5 29200
12. Photographer 4 25500
13. Post Graduate Teacher / Biology (English Medium) (Male): Rs 47600
14. Post Graduate Teacher / English (Male): Rs 47600
15. Post Graduate Teacher / English (Female): Rs 47600
16. Post Graduate Teacher / Geography (English Medium) (Female): Rs 47600
17. Post Graduate Teacher / Physics (Male): Rs 47600
18. Post Graduate Teacher / Physics (Female): Rs 47600
19. Post Graduate Teacher / Political Science (Female): Rs 47600
20. Post Graduate Teacher / Computer Science: Rs 47600
21. Trained Graduate Teacher / Computer Science: Rs 44900
22. Trained Graduate Teacher / Home Science (Female): Rs 44900
23. Trained Graduate Teacher / Hindi (Female): Rs 44900
24. Trained Graduate Teacher / Social Science (Female): Rs 44900
25. Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male): Rs 44900
26. Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female): Rs 44900
27. Assistant Mistress (Junior School): Rs 35400
28. Music Mistress: Rs 35400
29. Dance Mistress: Rs 35400
30. Laboratory Assistant/School: Rs 25500
Railway Jobs 2019: Exam Pattern-
1. Professional Ability- 50 questions for 50 marks
2. General Awareness- 15 questions for 15 marks
3. General Intelligence and Reasoning- 15 questions for 15 marks
4. Mathematics- 10 questions for 10 marks
5. General Science- 10 questions for 10 marks
