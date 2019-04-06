Railway Jobs 2019: RRB aspirants alert! Last date to apply for multiple vacancies tomorrow, check recruitment details

Railway Jobs 2019!

Railway Jobs 2019: Are you aspiring for a job in the Indian Railways? Then here is your chance. Apply now before the recruitment process ends. The application process for the Railway Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts is all set to end tomorrow. The recruitment process has been initiated by the Railway Recruitment Board for the selection of candidates for the multiple posts on offer. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railways now to apply for the Railway Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts. The application process shall end on April 7, 2019. It is to be noted that the candidates who are to fill the form fulfil all the criteria that have been laid down by the Railways. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

Railway Jobs 2019: Important dates-

Online registration of Applications ends: April 7, 2019| 23.59 hrs

Final submission of Applications: April 16, 2019

Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentative schedule between June – July 2019

Railway Jobs 2019: 7th Pay Commission salary for different posts-

1. Junior Stenographer / Hindi: Rs 25500

2. Junior Stenographer / English: Rs 25500

3. Junior Translator / Hindi: Rs 35400

4. Staff And Welfare Inspector: Rs 35400

5. Chief Law Assistant: Rs 44900

6. Lab Assistant Grade Iii Chemist And Metallurgist: Rs 19900

7. Finger Print Examiner: Rs 35400

8. Head Cook: Rs 29200

9. Cook: Rs 19900

10. Senior Publicity Inspector: Rs 35400

11. Publicity Inspector 5 29200

12. Photographer 4 25500

13. Post Graduate Teacher / Biology (English Medium) (Male): Rs 47600

14. Post Graduate Teacher / English (Male): Rs 47600

15. Post Graduate Teacher / English (Female): Rs 47600

16. Post Graduate Teacher / Geography (English Medium) (Female): Rs 47600

17. Post Graduate Teacher / Physics (Male): Rs 47600

18. Post Graduate Teacher / Physics (Female): Rs 47600

19. Post Graduate Teacher / Political Science (Female): Rs 47600

20. Post Graduate Teacher / Computer Science: Rs 47600

21. Trained Graduate Teacher / Computer Science: Rs 44900

22. Trained Graduate Teacher / Home Science (Female): Rs 44900

23. Trained Graduate Teacher / Hindi (Female): Rs 44900

24. Trained Graduate Teacher / Social Science (Female): Rs 44900

25. Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male): Rs 44900

26. Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female): Rs 44900

27. Assistant Mistress (Junior School): Rs 35400

28. Music Mistress: Rs 35400

29. Dance Mistress: Rs 35400

30. Laboratory Assistant/School: Rs 25500

Railway Jobs 2019: Exam Pattern-

1. Professional Ability- 50 questions for 50 marks

2. General Awareness- 15 questions for 15 marks

3. General Intelligence and Reasoning- 15 questions for 15 marks

4. Mathematics- 10 questions for 10 marks

5. General Science- 10 questions for 10 marks