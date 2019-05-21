Railway Jobs 2019: 10th pass candidates take note! Indian Railways offers over 990 posts at icf.indianrailways.gov.in

New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2019

Railway Jobs 2019: Good news for class 10th pass out! Here is your chance to join the Indian Railways. Check icf.indianrailways.gov.in for more details.

Railway Jobs 2019: The Indian Railways as a part of its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for Apprenticeship under the Interal Coach Factory, Chennai at icf.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official wesbite of ICF to apply for the posts on offer now. It is important to note that class 10th pass candidates can apply for these posts. They are on offer for both freshers and Ex-ITI candidates. There are a total of 992 posts on offer across various vacancies. Mentioned below are the details that one needs to note.

Railway Jobs 2019: Post details

  • For Freshers

Carpenter – 40
Electrician – 80
Fitter – 120
Machinist -40
Painter – 40
Welder – 160

  • For Ex- ITI

Carpenter – 40
Electrician – 120
Fitter – 140
Machinist – 40
Painter – 40
Welder – 130

Pasaa – 2

Total Posts on offer – 992

Railway Jobs 2019: Eligibility Criteria

  • Age limit:

UR & EWS – October 2, 1995 to October 1, 2004
OBC – October 2, 1992 to October 1, 2004
SC & ST – October 2, 1990 to October 1, 2004
PwBD UR & EWS – October 2, 1985 to October 1, 2004
PwBD OBD – October 2, 1982 to October 1, 2004
PwBD SC & ST – October 2, 1980 to October 1, 2004

Railway Jobs 2019: Minimum Educational Qualification

  • For Freshers

Fitter, Electrician & Machinist – Should have passed class 10th with a minimum of 50% marks with Science & Maths.
Carpenter & Painter – Should have passed class 10th with a minimum of 50%
Welder – Should have passed class 10th with a minimum of 50%

  • For Ex- ITI

Fitter, Electrician & Machinist – Should have passed class 10th with a minimum of 50% marks with Science & Maths. They should also have a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training.

Carpenter, Painter & Welder – Should have passed class 10th with a minimum of 50% marks. They should also have a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training.

Programming and System Admin Assistant – Should have passed class 10th with a minimum of 50% marks. They should also have a National Trade Certificate in the trade of Computer Operator and Programming Assistant issued by the National Council for Vocational Training.

Railway Jobs 2019: Striped

  • For Freshers

During the 1st year – Rs 5700 per month
During the 2nd year – Rs 6500 per month

  • For Ex-ITI candidates

During the 1st year – Rs 5700 per month
During the 2nd year – Rs 6500 per month
During the 3rd year – Rs 7350 per month

Railway Jobs 2019: How to apply

– Candidates can fill their online applications from May 20, 2019 at 9.30 Hrs to June 24, 2019 at 5 PM.
– Interested candidates can visit the official website of ICF at icf.indianrailways.gov.in and click at ‘Apprentice 2019’ to fill the form.

It is important that the can read the notification thoroughly and fill the online application correctly. They will also be required to keep all the scanned copies of the documents ready for uploading.

