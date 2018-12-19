Railway jobs 2018: Indian Railways to release revised RRB ALP, technician results soon at indianrailways.gov.in

Railway jobs 2018! (PTI)

Indian Railways’ Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the revised results of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician results soon at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination are advised to visit the website of the respective railway zone for which they have applied. The railway board is expected to release the names of the shortlisted candidates who will be able to appear for the second stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT) along with the list containing the individual score of each candidate. The second stage of the Computer Based Test is scheduled to take place next month.

The first stage of CBT for the recruitment of candidates for the ALP and Technician posts was conducted across several cities in India from August 9 to September 4 earlier this year. The stage one results were declared during the first week of November and the revised results are to be declared anytime soon. The revised results are being declared as the first set of scores were withdrawn by the Railway board after some candidates had convinced the board that there were errors in the questions and translation.

This year around 36 lakh candidates had appeared for this Railway recruitment process. The RRB is expected to release the results in a PDF file on the official website. Candidates can simply download the PDF file and check if they have been shortlisted for the second stage of CBT.

Among other developments regarding the railway recruitment process, candidates need to note that the Railway Board earlier this month has released a statement that they will initiate the refund of the application fees to all the candidates by December 20.