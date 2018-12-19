Railway jobs 2018: Indian Railways to release revised RRB ALP, technician results soon at indianrailways.gov.in

By: | Published: December 19, 2018 9:29 PM

Indian Railways' Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the revised results of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician results soon at indianrailways.gov.in.

Railway jobs 2018, indianrailways.gov.in, Indian Railways, RRB ALP recruitment, Assistant Loco Pilot, Railway Recruitment Board, Railway recruitment 2018, RRB Computer Based Test, jobs newsRailway jobs 2018! (PTI)

Indian Railways’ Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the revised results of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician results soon at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination are advised to visit the website of the respective railway zone for which they have applied. The railway board is expected to release the names of the shortlisted candidates who will be able to appear for the second stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT) along with the list containing the individual score of each candidate. The second stage of the Computer Based Test is scheduled to take place next month.

The first stage of CBT for the recruitment of candidates for the ALP and Technician posts was conducted across several cities in India from August 9 to September 4 earlier this year. The stage one results were declared during the first week of November and the revised results are to be declared anytime soon. The revised results are being declared as the first set of scores were withdrawn by the Railway board after some candidates had convinced the board that there were errors in the questions and translation.

Also read| UPSC jobs 2019: Union Public Service Commission announces recruitment exam date, admit card for aspirants at upsc.gov.in

This year around 36 lakh candidates had appeared for this Railway recruitment process. The RRB is expected to release the results in a PDF file on the official website. Candidates can simply download the PDF file and check if they have been shortlisted for the second stage of CBT.

Among other developments regarding the railway recruitment process, candidates need to note that the Railway Board earlier this month has released a statement that they will initiate the refund of the application fees to all the candidates by December 20.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Railway jobs 2018: Indian Railways to release revised RRB ALP, technician results soon at indianrailways.gov.in
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition