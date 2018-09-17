Railway Group D exam for 62907 posts with 7th Pay commission benefits starts today; check full list of vacancies

Railway Group D exam 2018: The Indian Railway recruitment process for Level 1 posts began across the country today. A total of 62,907 posts with 7th Pay commission benefits are on offer by the Indian Railways. The posts have been divided on the basis of different parameters (Qualification, Medical standard and Suitability of the post for PWD etc) between the different Railway recruitment boards that are located in 16 cities that include Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Ranchi among others. Mentioned below is an RRB wise and Railway wise summary of vacancies for various posts-
|Sl.
No.
|
RRB
|
Rly
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total
|Ex SM
|CC
AA **
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|1
|Ahmedabad
|WR
|3056
|901
|477
|1653
|6087
|1216
|1216
|1
|95
|175
|2
|Ajmer
|NWR
|2493
|704
|360
|1198
|4755
|860
|860
|0
|9
|1
|3
|Allahabad
|NCR
|2533
|736
|352
|1141
|4762
|952
|952
|0
|15
|4
|4
|Bangalore
|SWR
|1184
|346
|167
|596
|2293
|457
|457
|3
|13
|8
|5
|Bhopal
|WCR
|1772
|493
|296
|961
|3522
|702
|702
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Bhubhaneshwar
|ECOR
|783
|245
|158
|346
|1532
|305
|305
|0
|3
|0
|7
|Bilaspur
|SECR
|587
|168
|87
|317
|1159
|232
|232
|0
|2
|2
|8
|Chandigarh
|NR
|3955
|1174
|590
|2113
|7832
|1547
|1547
|0
|18
|11
|9
|Chennai
|SR
|1550
|431
|332
|666
|2979
|597
|597
|0
|12
|8
|10
|Gorakhpur
|NER
|1686
|500
|276
|926
|3388
|676
|676
|5
|3
|11
|Guwahati
|NFR
|1304
|384
|193
|696
|2577
|515
|515
|0
|0
|8
|12
|Kolkata
|ER
|1155
|355
|203
|654
|2367
|473
|473
|0
|1
|13
|Mumbai
|CR
|2321
|675
|393
|1236
|4625
|924
|924
|5
|47
|45
|14
|Patna
|ECR
|3016
|899
|450
|1614
|5981
|1198
|1198
|0
|25
|14 *
|15
|Ranchi
|SER
|1240
|426
|197
|662
|2525
|503
|503
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Secunderabad
|SCR
|3254
|1016
|530
|1723
|6523
|1288
|1288
|53
|71
|71
|31889
|9453
|5061
|16502
|62907
|12445
|12445
|62
|316
|351 *
Scale of pay: Level 01 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with initial pay of ₹18000/- plus other allowances admissible at that time.
Railway Group D 2018: Other important details-
Section wise question distribution:
Mathematics- 25
General Intelligence and Reasoning- 30
General Science- 25
General awareness and Current Affairs- 20
Reporting and CBT start time for all the three shifts-
Reporting Time:
Shift 1- 07:15Hrs
Shift 2- 10:45Hrs
Shift 3- 14:15Hrs
Exam Start Time:
Shift 1- 09:00Hrs
Shift 2- 12:30Hrs
Shift 3- 16:00Hrs
Important details that candidates need to note-
Aspirants need to note that they have to report on time as they wil not be allowed to enter after GATE CLOSURE TIME. They must carry any one of the Original Photo IDs listed in the e-Call letter issued to them. Candidates coming with PHOTOCOPY/XEROX OF PHOTO ID WILL NOT BE ALLOWED for the exam. The e-call letter does not have the Self Declaration paragraph and will be displayed on the computer screen before start of the exam. Candidates should write the same in the space provided in the e-call letter in the exam lab only.