Railway Group D exam for 62907 posts with 7th Pay commission benefits starts today; check full list of vacancies

A total 62907 posts with 7th Pay commission benefits are on offer by the Indian Railways.

Railway Group D exam 2018: The Indian Railway recruitment process for Level 1 posts began across the country today. A total of 62,907 posts with 7th Pay commission benefits are on offer by the Indian Railways. The posts have been divided on the basis of different parameters (Qualification, Medical standard and Suitability of the post for PWD etc) between the different Railway recruitment boards that are located in 16 cities that include Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Ranchi among others. Mentioned below is an RRB wise and Railway wise summary of vacancies for various posts-

Sl.

No.

RRB

Rly

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Total Ex SM CC

AA **

VH

OH

HH 1 Ahmedabad WR 3056 901 477 1653 6087 1216 1216 1 95 175 2 Ajmer NWR 2493 704 360 1198 4755 860 860 0 9 1 3 Allahabad NCR 2533 736 352 1141 4762 952 952 0 15 4 4 Bangalore SWR 1184 346 167 596 2293 457 457 3 13 8 5 Bhopal WCR 1772 493 296 961 3522 702 702 0 1 0 6 Bhubhaneshwar ECOR 783 245 158 346 1532 305 305 0 3 0 7 Bilaspur SECR 587 168 87 317 1159 232 232 0 2 2 8 Chandigarh NR 3955 1174 590 2113 7832 1547 1547 0 18 11 9 Chennai SR 1550 431 332 666 2979 597 597 0 12 8 10 Gorakhpur NER 1686 500 276 926 3388 676 676 5 3 11 Guwahati NFR 1304 384 193 696 2577 515 515 0 0 8 12 Kolkata ER 1155 355 203 654 2367 473 473 0 1 13 Mumbai CR 2321 675 393 1236 4625 924 924 5 47 45 14 Patna ECR 3016 899 450 1614 5981 1198 1198 0 25 14 * 15 Ranchi SER 1240 426 197 662 2525 503 503 0 0 0 16 Secunderabad SCR 3254 1016 530 1723 6523 1288 1288 53 71 71 31889 9453 5061 16502 62907 12445 12445 62 316 351 *

Scale of pay: Level 01 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with initial pay of ₹18000/- plus other allowances admissible at that time.

Railway Group D 2018: Other important details-

Section wise question distribution:

Mathematics- 25

General Intelligence and Reasoning- 30

General Science- 25

General awareness and Current Affairs- 20

Reporting and CBT start time for all the three shifts-

Reporting Time:

Shift 1- 07:15Hrs

Shift 2- 10:45Hrs

Shift 3- 14:15Hrs

Exam Start Time:

Shift 1- 09:00Hrs

Shift 2- 12:30Hrs

Shift 3- 16:00Hrs

Important details that candidates need to note-

Aspirants need to note that they have to report on time as they wil not be allowed to enter after GATE CLOSURE TIME. They must carry any one of the Original Photo IDs listed in the e-Call letter issued to them. Candidates coming with PHOTOCOPY/XEROX OF PHOTO ID WILL NOT BE ALLOWED for the exam. The e-call letter does not have the Self Declaration paragraph and will be displayed on the computer screen before start of the exam. Candidates should write the same in the space provided in the e-call letter in the exam lab only.