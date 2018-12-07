Railway ALP & Technicians Recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Boards to declare CBT results on this date

The examination date for the second stage CBT has been rescheduled.

Good news for ALP & Technicians candidates! Railway Recruitment Boards will release the results of first stage computer-based test examination along with the revised list of candidates shortlisted for the second stage by December 20, 2018. The results of the first stage examination were announced earlier but the boards decided to review them after some candidates raised issues on answer keys and translation in few of the questions.

In a statement issued earlier this month, the boards said: “In the wake of these representations, all language translation of all the question papers is being reviewed. It is expected that after this review fresh result of 1st Stage CBT along with the revised list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd stage CBT is likely to be published by 20.12.2018.”

Due to this, the examination date for the second stage CBT has been rescheduled to January 21 to23, 2019. The results of first stage examinations were published last month but the board decided to review them following the complaints by students.

The boards had also received representations requesting postponement of second stage CBT on account of clashing of dates of the CBT with academic examinations.

The RRBs provides facility to candidates for viewing of the question paper along with the answer keys in order to maintain transparency. The boards have requested all the candidates to follow only the information/updates provided on official websites of RRBs and do not fall prey to any false/unauthentic information.