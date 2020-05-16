Rail jobs alert: East Coast Railway calls for application for nurses, pharmacists, doctors to serve in Covid-19 wards

Interested students can fill the online application form till May 22 which is the last date to fill the application forms.

Rail jobs alert: East Coast Railway has issued an employment advertisement for the recruitment of paramedical staff at Covid-19 centres. The department has invited the online application forms for a total of 663 vacancies for medical departments in Khurda Road Railway (KUR) division, according to the advertisement released on the official website of East Coast Railways. The posts for which the applications have been invited include Nursing Superintendent, Hospital Attendants, Pharmacists and General Duty Medical Officers. A total of 255 posts have been earmarked for Nursing Superintendent and Hospital Attendants each while 51 and 102 posts have been designated for the post of Pharmacists and the General Duty Medical Officers.

Interested students can fill the online application form till May 22 which is the last date to fill the application forms. Students can visit the official website of the East Coast Railway department- eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in- to fill in their application forms. Students will need to download the application form from the website and after filling in the relevant details they will have to send back the form via email on – srdmohkur@gmail.com. Students will also have to append the self-attested copies of the relevant educational and identity documents in the mail.

The eligibility criteria for different posts have also been enumerated in the application form. Applicants in the age bracket of (20-38 yrs) can apply for the post of Nursing Superintendent while those applying for pharmacists need to be at least 20 years old and not more than 35 years. All candidates who want to apply for the post of the Hospital Attendant must be in the age bracket of 18-33 yrs whereas all candidates who are applying for the post of the General Duty Medical Officers must be less than 53 years of age.

All those candidates who have completed their three-year nursing or Midwifery course are eligible to apply for the post of Nursing Superintendent while those applying for the post of pharmacists must have secured a degree/diploma in pharmacy. A minimum eligibility requirement of Matriculate has been made compulsory to apply for the post of Hospital Attendant. Candidates applying for the post of the Medical officers must have secured an MBBS degree along with completing a one -year compulsory internship programme. For more details candidates can visit the official website of the East Coast Railway department.