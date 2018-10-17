QS India University Rankings 2019: 7 IITs in top 10 – Check full list of varsities

IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur stand at the third, fourth, fifth and sixth spot, respectively. (IE)

QS India University Rankings 2019: QS has released the first-ever standalone ranking of India’s higher education institutions and as expected, it has been dominated by the IITs. IIT-Bombay has emerged as the number one ranked university in India while the second spot was awarded to the Indian Institute of Science and Technology (IISc), Bangalore. IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur stand at the third, fourth, fifth and sixth spot, respectively. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is a UK based company which specialises in education and ranks universities.

QS rates institutions on the basis of academic reputation 30 per cent, employer reputation gets 20 per cent, faculty-student ratio is awarded 20 per cent, Ph.D. staff gets an additional 10 per cent, 5 per cent goes to Scopus database and 2.5 per cent each for International students and International faculty. The results have revealed that Indian universities are focusing more on research. It states that 20 institutions in India have received full marks on the Staff with Ph.D. Category.

“This inaugural table, which is based on the same indicators of its parent BRICS rankings, evaluates the Indian institutions through independent and international lenses,” said Ben Sowter, Research Director at QS.

Here are QS India University Rankings 2019 –

1) IIT-Bombay

2) IISc

3) IIT-Madras

4) IIT-Delhi

5) IIT-Kharagpur

6) IIT-Kanpur

7) University of Hyderabad

8) University of Delhi

9) IIT-Roorkee

10) IIT-Guwahati

11) University of Calcutta

12) Jadavpur University

13) Anna University

14) University of Mumbai

15) Banaras Hindu University

16) IIT-Hyderabad

17) Birla Institute of Technology and Science

18) IIT Indore

19) Savitribai Phule Pune Univesity

20) Alagappa University, Karaikudi

21) IIT-Ropar

22) IIT-BHUBANESWAR

23) Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

24) Institute of Chemical Technology (UDCT), Mumbai

25) IIIT – Allahabad

26) Manipal Academy of Higher Education

27) NIT, Rourkela

28) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

29) NIT TIRUCHIRAPPALLI

30) Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore

31) Thapar University

32) GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar

33) AMU, Aligarh

34) Osmania University, Hyderabad

34) IIT-Patna

36) Tezpur University

37) Bangalore University

38) Sri Venkateswara University

39) University of Calicut

40) Amrita University

41) Amity University

42) ISM University, Dhanbad

43) Mangalore University

44) Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

45) Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya (Sagar University),

46) Andhra University

47) University of Kerala

48) IIIT-Delhi

49) Panjab University

50) University of Mysore

51-55) University of Kashmir

51-55) Pondicherry University

51-55) Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

51-55) Cochin University of Science and Technology

51-55) Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar

56-60) Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantpur

56-60) North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon

56-60) Goa University

56-60) Shivaji University

56-60) SRM Institute of Science and Technology

61-65) Gauhati University, Guwahati

61-65) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

61-65) Sastra Deemed University

61-65) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

61-65) Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

66-70) Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur

66-70) BANASTHALI University

66-70) KUMAUN University, NAINITAL

66-70) MAHARAJA SAYAJIRAO UniversityOF BARODA, VADODARA

66-70) O. P. JINDAL GLOBAL University

71-75) UniversityOF JAMMU

71-75) CHRIST (DEEMED TO BE University), BENGALURU

71-75) ICFAI FOUNDATION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION, HYDERABAD

71-75) KONERU LAKSHMAIAH EDUCATION FOUNDATION

71-75) GULBARGA University, GULBARGA