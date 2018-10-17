QS India University Rankings 2019: 7 IITs in top 10 – Check full list of varsities

QS India University Rankings 2019: QS has released the first-ever standalone ranking of India’s higher education institutions and as expected, it has been dominated by the IITs. IIT-Bombay has emerged as the number one ranked university in India while the second spot was awarded to the Indian Institute of Science and Technology (IISc), Bangalore. IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur stand at the third, fourth, fifth and sixth spot, respectively. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is a UK based company which specialises in education and ranks universities.
QS rates institutions on the basis of academic reputation 30 per cent, employer reputation gets 20 per cent, faculty-student ratio is awarded 20 per cent, Ph.D. staff gets an additional 10 per cent, 5 per cent goes to Scopus database and 2.5 per cent each for International students and International faculty. The results have revealed that Indian universities are focusing more on research. It states that 20 institutions in India have received full marks on the Staff with Ph.D. Category.
“This inaugural table, which is based on the same indicators of its parent BRICS rankings, evaluates the Indian institutions through independent and international lenses,” said Ben Sowter, Research Director at QS.
Here are QS India University Rankings 2019 –
1) IIT-Bombay
2) IISc
3) IIT-Madras
4) IIT-Delhi
5) IIT-Kharagpur
6) IIT-Kanpur
7) University of Hyderabad
8) University of Delhi
9) IIT-Roorkee
10) IIT-Guwahati
11) University of Calcutta
12) Jadavpur University
13) Anna University
14) University of Mumbai
15) Banaras Hindu University
16) IIT-Hyderabad
17) Birla Institute of Technology and Science
18) IIT Indore
19) Savitribai Phule Pune Univesity
20) Alagappa University, Karaikudi
21) IIT-Ropar
22) IIT-BHUBANESWAR
23) Symbiosis International (Deemed University)
24) Institute of Chemical Technology (UDCT), Mumbai
25) IIIT – Allahabad
26) Manipal Academy of Higher Education
27) NIT, Rourkela
28) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
29) NIT TIRUCHIRAPPALLI
30) Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore
31) Thapar University
32) GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar
33) AMU, Aligarh
34) Osmania University, Hyderabad
34) IIT-Patna
36) Tezpur University
37) Bangalore University
38) Sri Venkateswara University
39) University of Calicut
40) Amrita University
41) Amity University
42) ISM University, Dhanbad
43) Mangalore University
44) Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)
45) Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya (Sagar University),
46) Andhra University
47) University of Kerala
48) IIIT-Delhi
49) Panjab University
50) University of Mysore
51-55) University of Kashmir
51-55) Pondicherry University
51-55) Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
51-55) Cochin University of Science and Technology
51-55) Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar
56-60) Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantpur
56-60) North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon
56-60) Goa University
56-60) Shivaji University
56-60) SRM Institute of Science and Technology
61-65) Gauhati University, Guwahati
61-65) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
61-65) Sastra Deemed University
61-65) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)
61-65) Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
66-70) Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur
66-70) BANASTHALI University
66-70) KUMAUN University, NAINITAL
66-70) MAHARAJA SAYAJIRAO UniversityOF BARODA, VADODARA
66-70) O. P. JINDAL GLOBAL University
71-75) UniversityOF JAMMU
71-75) CHRIST (DEEMED TO BE University), BENGALURU
71-75) ICFAI FOUNDATION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION, HYDERABAD
71-75) KONERU LAKSHMAIAH EDUCATION FOUNDATION
71-75) GULBARGA University, GULBARGA