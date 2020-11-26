Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 8,393 posts — check details

The registration fee for general category applicants has been fixed as Rs 1,000. (File photo)

Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2020: Applications have been invited by the Department of School Education in Punjab to fill the post 8,393 pre-primary teachers. A notification in this regard has been issued and those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of the Department of School Education – educationrecruitmentboard.com. According to the notification, the online application process will commence on December 1. The process will continue for three weeks and will conclude on December 1.

Out of the total 8,393 vacancies, the seats available for general candidates are 3,273, for Scheduled Castes (M&B) 840, 168 each for Scheduled Castes (R&O), Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-R&O) Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-M&B), and Backward Classes (Ex-Servicemen). There are some seats reserved for Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

Only those candidates whose age is between 18 to 37 years will be eligible to apply. According to the official notice, the age will be counted as on January 1. Besides, the candidates must have secured at least 45 per cent marks in Class 12. Those who are willing to apply should also have a diploma course in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent. They should also have Punjabi as one of their subjects in Class 10.

Apart from this, candidates will have to pass a 100 marks objective-type test. Also, they will get marks on their professional and academic performance. Those who are working as volunteers and teachers in schools run by the Punjab government will get one mark for every one year of their service. A candidate can get a maximum of 10 marks on this basis. Based on their percentage in graduation, candidates will get five marks, three marks, two marks for first grade, second grade, and third grade respectively.

The registration fee for general category applicants has been fixed as Rs 1,000 and those for the reserved category is Rs 500.