Punjab govt to hold international job fair at Amritsar on July 30 – What aspirants must know

The Punjab government will organise an international job fair at Amritsar on July 30, where over 6,000 jobs will be up for grabs, a senior officer said today.

The state government is organising the event in collaboration with the National Skills Development Corporation, Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Deputy Director of Employment Sunita Kalyan said here.

“This is yet another step to provide jobs to the youth of Punjab under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar mission, the flagship scheme of the state government,” she added.

Kalyan said the Punjab government had provided more than 1.50 lakh jobs to the youth in the last two state-level job fairs.

During the international job fair, more than 6,000 job opportunities would be offered to the youth, she added.

Representatives of the UK, Ireland, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and some other countries will be participating in the job fair, Kalyan said.

As many as 40 counters will be set up for job interviews in different fields such as nursing, hospitality, plumbing, welding, administration, house-keeping and beauty and wellness, she added.