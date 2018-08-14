Punjab government to offer jobs to 10 poorest of poor youths in each village

Representative Image

The Punjab government will give jobs to 10 poorest of poor youths in each village of the state as part of its goal to provide employment to five lakh persons under ‘ghar ghar rozgar’ scheme. “We will be selecting 10 youths who are from the poorest of poor category from each village and offer them jobs,” a senior government functionary said here today.

Punjab has around 13,000 villages and the state government has chalked out a plan to offer jobs to 1,30,000 youths under its employment scheme. “We have already compiled data of 1.22 lakh youths,” the official said, adding that necessary skill would be provided to the selected youths to make them employable.

The Congress-led government has claimed to have provided jobs to 2.10 lakh youths in the state. It includes around 44,000 government jobs.

“Last year, we gave 1.66 lakh jobs. In the current fiscal, 44,103 jobs have been given,” the official said. “We have plans to offer five lakh jobs by the end of this financial year,” said the official.

Under the ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ scheme, unemployed youths are given jobs both in private and government sectors through ‘job melas’.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will hand over jobs to some youths on the occasion of Independence Day tomorrow in Ludhiana.