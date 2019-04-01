Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2019: Here’s how to apply online for clerk posts

By: | Updated: April 1, 2019 8:22 PM

Punjab and Sindh Bank (PSB Bank) invited online applications from 14 candidates who are male hockey players - check all the details here

It must be noted that merely meeting the eligibility criteria will not automatically make a candidate eligible to be called for selection.

Punjab and Sind bank recruitment 2019: The PSB Bank has invited male hockey players to apply online for the recruitment for four clerk posts via sports quota and for 10 hockey players for its Hockey Academy on the basis of scholarship/retainership for three years under the Scholarship scheme.

Candidates who are eligible can submit their applications for the posts through the official website on 12 April 2019 or before that.

Important dates to remember

Last date for online application – April 12 2019

Last date for hard copy of application – April 18 2019

Details of Punjab & Sind Bank Vacancies

Clerk (SWA-A) – 4

Scholarship – 10

Pay Scale:

Clerks – 11765-31540

Scholarship – Rs. 2000 PM in first year, Rs. 2500 PM in second year and 3000 PM in third year

Eligibility Criteria for Clerk Posts in PSB Bank

Candidate should be 12th passed

Ideal candidate should have represented the state in a national-level event or the district in a state-level event with distinction or University in an inter university program with distinction or if he has been a member of the combined universities’ teams.

Scholarship

Candidate should be 10th passed

Candidate should have represented the district at state level or should have taken part in All India School event

Age Limit

Age Limit for Clerk – 18 to 28 Years

Age Limit for Scholarship – 15 – 18 years

Selection Procedure for Clerk Posts

The selection process of the candidates shall be done on sports performance/field trials, fitness/ representation level in the tournaments as well as sports qualification marks.

How to apply for the Punjab and Sind Jobs 2019 online

Application Fee

Application Fee for SC/ST/PC/ Ex-servicemen Categories is Rs.50/- (intimation charge)

Application Fee for Others is Rs.100/-

