Punjab and Haryana High Court recruitment 2019: Online applications invited for multiple Clerk posts at sssc.gov.in, check details

Punjab and Haryana High Court recruitment 2019!

Punjab and Haryana High Court recruitment 2019: Chandigarh-based High Court of Punjab and Haryana has invited online applications for multiple Clerk posts at sssc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website now to do the same. A total of 352 clerk posts are up for grabs for which candidates will have to appear for a written test. Once they get through the test, they will be hired at the High Court as per the rules and regulations that are laid down by the HC for recruitment. Mentioned below are details that candidates can go through to take part in this recruitment process.

Punjab and Haryana High Court recruitment 2019: Post details-

Total posts on offer: 352

Punjab and Haryana High Court recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Application process starts: January 7, 2019

Last date for registration: February 4, 2019 | 11:59 PM

Last date for receipt of application fee: February 6, 2019

Last date/time for Registration Step II: February 7, 2019 | 11: 59 PM

Last date for editing of applications: February 7, 2019 | 11: 59 PM

Punjab and Haryana High Court recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit:

Between 18 and 42 years for General candidates

Between 18 and 47 years for SC/ST and BC candidates of Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court recruitment 2019: Salary-

The salary, pay and allowances of the selected candidates will be governed as per the latest rules and instructions adopted by Haryana Government, as per the official notification.

Punjab and Haryana High Court recruitment 2019: Selection process-

In order to be selected for the posts on offer, candidates will have to appear for a written examination in the following subjects-

1. General Questions for 50 marks

2. English Composition for 50 marks

For every wrong answer, 1/4th mark would be deducted. The question (s) not attempted will receive no credit or discredit.

Note: Candidates need to remember that the number of vacancies on offer may increase or decrease without any notice depending upon the number of vacancies as on date of preparation of merit list & posting.