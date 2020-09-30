PSU Jobs: GAIL invites young engineering graduates for the post of Executive Trainee

Relaxation in age has also been provided to the candidates from the reserved categories.

Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has invited applications from young Engineering graduates for the post of Executive Trainees. The latest job notification released by PSU includes vacancies for the post of Executive Trainees (Chemical) and Executive Trainees (Instrumentation). The PSU in its notification also said that the number of vacancies for students from different categories will be notified at a later stage.

Eligibility

According to the job advertisement released by GAIL, Engineering graduates will be selected for the advertised vacancies on the basis of their GATE 2021 score. As far as the eligibility criteria for applying for the advertised vacancies is concerned, all Engineering graduates who have completed their Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in one of the following branches- Chemical, Petrochemical, Chemical Technology and PetroChemical Technology will be allowed to apply for the Executive Trainees (Chemical) posts.

On the other hand, candidates willing to apply for the post of Executive Trainees (Instrumentation) need to have completed their BE or BTech in one of the following fields- Instrumentation, Instrumentation and Control, Electronics and Instrumentation, Electrical and Instrumentation, Electronics, and Electrical and Electronics.

Also, all candidates must have completed their graduation with at least 65 per cent marks cumulatively to be eligible to sit for the exams. However adequate relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories in accordance with the rules.

Age limit: An upper age limit of 28 years has also been imposed and candidates above the age of 28 will not be eligible to sit for the recruitment. Relaxation in age has also been provided to the candidates from the reserved categories.

Employment opportunity at Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC)

PPAC, which comes under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has issued an advertisement to hire one economist and one statistician for the post Consultants. The employment, which will be purely on contract basis, provides hefty remuneration of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on a monthly basis. The contractual job will be provided for a period of 5 years. All interested candidates must have a cumulative experience of upto 6 years out of which at least two years in the energy sector.