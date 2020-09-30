  • MORE MARKET STATS

PSU Jobs: GAIL invites young engineering graduates for the post of Executive Trainee

By: |
September 30, 2020 8:06 PM

According to the job advertisement released by GAIL, Engineering graduates will be selected for the advertised vacancies on the basis of their GATE 2021 score.

Relaxation in age has also been provided to the candidates from the reserved categories.Relaxation in age has also been provided to the candidates from the reserved categories.

Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has invited applications from young Engineering graduates for the post of Executive Trainees. The latest job notification released by PSU includes vacancies for the post of Executive Trainees (Chemical) and Executive Trainees (Instrumentation). The PSU in its notification also said that the number of vacancies for students from different categories will be notified at a later stage.

Eligibility

Related News

According to the job advertisement released by GAIL, Engineering graduates will be selected for the advertised vacancies on the basis of their GATE 2021 score. As far as the eligibility criteria for applying for the advertised vacancies is concerned, all Engineering graduates who have completed their Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in one of the following branches- Chemical, Petrochemical, Chemical Technology and PetroChemical Technology will be allowed to apply for the Executive Trainees (Chemical) posts.

On the other hand, candidates willing to apply for the post of Executive Trainees (Instrumentation) need to have completed their BE or BTech in one of the following fields- Instrumentation, Instrumentation and Control, Electronics and Instrumentation, Electrical and Instrumentation, Electronics, and Electrical and Electronics.

Also, all candidates must have completed their graduation with at least 65 per cent marks cumulatively to be eligible to sit for the exams. However adequate relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories in accordance with the rules.

Age limit: An upper age limit of 28 years has also been imposed and candidates above the age of 28 will not be eligible to sit for the recruitment. Relaxation in age has also been provided to the candidates from the reserved categories.

Employment opportunity at Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC)

PPAC, which comes under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has issued an advertisement to hire one economist and one statistician for the post Consultants. The employment, which will be purely on contract basis, provides hefty remuneration of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on a monthly basis. The contractual job will be provided for a period of 5 years. All interested candidates must have a cumulative experience of upto 6 years out of which at least two years in the energy sector.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. PSU Jobs GAIL invites young engineering graduates for the post of Executive Trainee
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NFL ties up with ITI to skill youths in Madhya Pradesh
2BPSC Prelims 2020 registration starts today! Here is how you can apply
3UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam: Admit card released, check how to download