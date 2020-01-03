PSTET exam postponed again! Check revised date here

The exam will be conducted in two sessions across the state in 251 centres.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has decided to postpone the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET). The exam that was earlier scheduled to be held on January 5, will now be conducted on January 19.

“It was found that several roll numbers were not allotted under the randomised rule. Taking strict cognizance of the situation, the PSEB will reconduct the exam and also re-issue admit cards,” the board said in the official notification.

The exam has been postponed for the second time. Last time, the exam was to be held on December 15 but was postponed to January 5. It has now been rescheduled for January 19.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions across the state in 251 centres. Nearly 1.74 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam, not only from Punjab but neighbourhood states as well.

According to the rules, the board generates roll numbers randomly to provide an unbiased seating arrangements. In an official notice, the board said, “it was found that several roll numbers were allotted in the normal sequence which can be an indication of malpractice”.

Candidates who clear the exam will be able to apply for the job of teachers. They may note that clearing the exam does not guarantee employment and they are required to undergo recruitment procedure.

Exam pattern

The exam will consist of two papers — PSTET 1 will be for those who wish to teach classes I to V and PSTET 2 for those candidates who wish to teach classes VI to VIII.

Both papers will have 150 objective-type questions of one mark. Candidates are required to get at least 60 percent to qualify PSTET. A separate subject test for primary and upper primary class teachers will be conducted.