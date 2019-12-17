PSTET 2019: Admit Cards released at pstet.net

PSTET 2019 Admit Cards released!

PSTET Admit Card 2019: PSTET Admit Card has been released by the Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB). Those who have applied for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 will be able to download the admit card from the official website of PSEB at — pstet.net.

PSTET exam date 2019:

The admit cards were released on the official website on December 19, 2019

The exam will be conducted on December 22, 2019 (Sunday)

PSTET Admit Card 2019: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB at — pstet.net

Step 2: Go to the option reading “View/ Print Admit Card”

Step 3: Log in with Registration Number, password and security code

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

The candidates need to carry the admit cards to the hall, as well as a valid identity proof. If there is an anomaly in the details provided in the card, one can contact the Examination Board.

PSTET 2019 Exam Type:

The PSTET 2018 exam will have two papers — I and II, which will be held in two different slots on December 22, 2019. Each slot will be of 150 minutes each. PSTET Paper-I will be held in the first slot from 9:30 AM to 12.00 PM, PSTET Paper-II will continue from 2.00 PM to 4:30 PM. Each paper will have 150 marks each.

Those who have applied for Primary Teachers (Class I – V) will have to appear for Paper 1 and those who have applied for Upper Primary Teachers (Class VI-VIII) will have to appear for the Paper 2 exam.