Providing home-based work to people in the time of pandemic

According to the firm, the objective of this scheme is to give freelancers work for these companies in the accounts, customer support, hiring, marketing, and all the other sectors.

Since 2019, the advent of Covid-19 has been sinister. The whole world has faced a traumatic change in the scenario of livelihood to development. The financial crisis has affected the mental and physical well-being of people badly. The unemployment rate has risen rapidly in these two years. The same effect has been noticed in the field of education. People have adopted various other tasks to generate money and fulfill their daily needs. In such a situation, a sector that has seen rapid growth in the Indian Subcontinent is the field of freelancing. Amidst the chaos of the pandemic, The Writers Community is providing home-based work opportunities to the people. Founded by Ankit Dev Arpan and Shanya Das, the organisation offers job opportunities and also helps people in their skill enhancement.

It is now building a digital solution for all the small scale and multinational companies. It is based on a Freelance Support System which will be a ‘tantra’ aggregated with freelancers. According to the firm, the objective of this scheme is to give freelancers work for these companies in the accounts, customer support, hiring, marketing, and all the other sectors.

It claims that this support system will not only create vast job opportunities for freelancers but will be beneficial in several other ways. The work will be done in a remote way which means by just sitting at home. This concept of working will be eco-friendly and will encourage people to live a sustainable eco-balanced life, the Community says. On the other hand, the depletion in work from office jobs will also decrease the stress of office culture. It will bring out a sense of calmness and mental peace in people’s lives.

The Co-Founder, Shanya Das stated, “This concept is quite budget-friendly as well. As the office culture will start decreasing, the expenditure on it will also get reduced. It will be directly beneficial for the companies.”

“It will reduce infrastructure costs. It will help companies generate high revenue, which will bring a new revolution in the financial sector. In physical offices, there is a limited talent pool for creating a team. However, eliminating the physical restrictions will become easier to invite employees from different cultures, customs, and ideologies,” Das added.