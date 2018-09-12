Proud moment for IIM Calcutta!

The statement said as per the 2018 Financial Times (FT) ranking of masters in management (MIM) globally, IIM Calcutta is ranked at 23 by improving its rank from 28 last year. (Reuters)

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has featured as the number two B-School in the country and number three in Asia as per the result of the 2018 edition of a prominent global ranking of masters in management, an IIM-C statement said Wednesday.

The statement said as per the 2018 Financial Times (FT) ranking of masters in management (MIM) globally, IIM Calcutta is ranked at 23 by improving its rank from 28 last year.

The 2018 Financial Times ranking put IIM-C as the number two B-school in the country and number three in Asia. A total of 104 B-schools took part globally in this year’s edition of the FT MIM survey.

The Dean of New Initiatives & External Relations, Dr Prashant Mishra said, “We are happy that our efforts towards continuous improvement in our overall efforts are being acknowledged by international agencies.” Incidentally, based on the 2015 graduates’ ratings of their own programme, subject-wise, IIM (C) has been ranked at number one in Economics and number seven in finance as subjects being taught at the business schools, the statement said.