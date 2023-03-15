scorecardresearch
Protests over TSPSC paper leak issue continue for second day

Similarly, activists of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) and PYL held a protest rally in Khammam district over the issue. There were reports of protests from Adilabad and Nizamabad districts too.

Written by PTI
The protesting students also demanded an enquiry by a sitting judge and stringent punishment for those responsible for leaking the question paper. (File/PTI)

Protests by different student organisations continued for the second day here and in others parts of Telangana over the “leak” of a question paper for exams conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) of Aam Aadmi Party Telangana unit assembled in front of the TSPSC office here holding placards and raised slogans demanding the resignation of the TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy.

The protesting students also demanded an enquiry by a sitting judge and stringent punishment for those responsible for leaking the question paper.

The protesters squatted on the road and some of them attempted to lay siege to the TSPSC office. Around 50 protesters from these organisations were taken into preventive custody by the police, a police official said.

Similarly, activists of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) and PYL held a protest rally in Khammam district over the issue. There were reports of protests from Adilabad and Nizamabad districts too.

Police arrested BJYM state president A Bhanu Prakash and six others on Tuesday in connection with the protest after booking a case against them.

TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy had said that a decision on whether to cancel the AE examination would be taken on Wednesday after considering relevant issues, including the legal ramifications.

Nine people, including an Assistant Section Officer in TSPSC, two candidates and a police constable, were arrested on Monday over their alleged involvement in the data breach, for stealing and leaking of TSPSC’s Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination question paper. The exam was held on March 5.

Police are investigating if there any more people involved in the case and whether other question papers, if any, had also been leaked.

First published on: 15-03-2023 at 17:35 IST

