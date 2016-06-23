President Pranab Mukherjee tells IIT, IISc-Bangalore and IISER scholars to make India great

The President described the products of India’s higher education institutions as people who are welcomed all over the world.(Reuters)

President Pranab Mukherjee met thirteen Scholars of IITs, IISc-Bangalore and IISERs attending ‘In-Residence’ Programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

This is the first such ‘In-Residence’ Programme for scholars from IITs, IISc and IISERs. Similar programmes exist for writers, artists, grass root innovators, NIT students and inspired teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, the president called upon the students to contribute to the nation, work hard to make India great and address the challenges that our country confronts.

Describing them as persons with high level of talent, expertise and skill, the President asked the young scholars to repay society for the investments made in them through research, development and innovation.

He asked them to make themselves unique and different from all others.

He described youth as the leaders of the new generation and said they should demonstrate the indomitable spirit of youth to bring about change in the country.

He reminded that a large number of young men and women made major contributions to India’s independence struggle.

He said the purpose of the In-Residence programmes was to democratise the Rashtrapati Bhavan and open it out to the people.

The people of India have every right to know about the Rashtrapati Bhavan and to be part of its life as well as enjoy its ambience.

The President described the products of India’s higher education institutions as people who are welcomed all over the world.

He urged them to always remain fresh, energetic and creative.

Secretary to the President Omita Paul said engineers, scientists, doctors, lawyers and other professionals of India add to the growing pool of talent of India every year.

And yet, there are many more that are raring to join them.

The youth today are ambitious.

They are willing to go the distance to fulfill their dreams.

It is a sign of an aspirational India – of a nation that is finding its rightful place in the comity of nations.