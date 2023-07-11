Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2023: Prasar Bharati has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Camera Control Unit (CCU) Operator at DD News, Delhi. This is a golden opportunity for candidates who aspire to work at Prasar Bharati.

According to the official notification issued by Prasar Bharati, this recruitment drive will fill four vacancies in the organisation. Applications have been invited from qualified candidates, who have at least two years of experience, for the post of CCU Operator.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2023: Tenure

Interested candidates must note that the appointment will be made on a contractual basis for a period of 2 years.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2023: Vacancies

There are a total of 04 vacancies for the post of CCU Operator.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2023: Requirements and qualifications

To apply for this recruitment, the candidate must hold a Graduation/Diploma degree from a recognized university. The candidate must have 2 years of experience in the field of TV industry.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The interested and eligible candidates should not be more than 40 years as of the date of publishing of the advertisement.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2023: Salary

In accordance with Prasar Bharati’s official notification, the selected candidate will be given a monthly salary of up to Rs. 70000.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates can apply for this recruitment drive of Prasar Bharati through the official website – https://prasarbharati.gov.in/.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2023: Last date

As per the official notification, the last date for submitting the application form is 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news i.e. 07.07.23.