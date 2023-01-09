Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela today: From Class 5 to Graduates may apply – All details here

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) will be held on Monday (9 January). The event will be conducted across 242 districts in 28 states and union territories of India, reported The Indian Express.

Registration for Mela

Students can visit apprenticeshipindia.gov.in to register for the mela. They can also find the nearest location of the mela on the website.

Steps for registration

Step1: Candidates will have to visit the official website: apprenticeshiindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on PMNAM Registration on the homepage

Step 3: The candidates need to select the questions asked and click on new user

Step 4: After providing your credentials, you will receive your login details

And then fill the form and submit it

Eligibility criteria

The students who have passed from class 5 to 12 successfully can apply for the apprenticeship mela. Graduates are also eligible for joining the mela. Also, the candidates having skill training certificates or ITI diploma degree can apply in this apprenticeship mela.

Photo ID, others

The candidates, who want to apply for the apprenticeship Mela, must carry three copies of their resume, three passport-size photographs, three copies of all the mark sheets and certificates, photo ID (Aadhaar card/driving licence, PAN card etc) to the respective venues.

Benefits from Mela

After participating in this Mela, the candidates will bag National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-recognised certifications. The training session in the apprenticeship Mela will improve candidates’ employability rate.

Participating companies

Different local businesses and organisations will participate in this apprenticeship Mela, which could provide employment opportunities to youths. The participating companies will represent various sectors. The participating firms will have the chance of meeting with potential apprentices on a single platform, enabling them to choose applicants on the spot.