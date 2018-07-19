PPSC Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for Punjab Public Service Commission aspirants! How to apply at www.ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Recruitment 2018: Those interested to apply may do so on prescribed format on or before July 30.

PPSC Recruitment 2018: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications for as many as 47 posts for Senior Scientific Officer, Assistant Director among others. Those interested to apply may do so on prescribed format on or before July 30. Candidates may apply at https://www.ppsc.gov.in/.

Dates to remember

Last date to submit an application: July 30

Number of vacancies

Assistant Agriculture Engineer – 17 vacancies

Drugs Control Officer – 12 vacancies

Analyst (Food Safety) – 9 vacancies

Assistant Director – 3 vacancies

Senior Scientific Officer (Drugs)– 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer (Food Safety) Microbiology– 1 Post

Analyst (Drugs) – 4 Posts

Educational Qualification

Assistant Agriculture Engineer – Candidates must have a degree in Agriculture Engineering Or B. Tech (Agriculture Engineering) from any University or Institution recognised by the government.

Assistant Director – The person must have a degree in Engineering/Technology in any disciple or its equivalent from any University or Institution recognised by the government. The person must also have 3 years of experience or diploma in Engineering or Technology in any discipline from any recognized institution along with six years ogf job experience.

Analyst (Drugs): The person must have a postgraduation degree in Medicine or Science or Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Chemistry from any university or institution recognised by the government, or postgraduate degree in Microbiology from any recognised university.

Analyst (Food Safety) – He/she must have master’s degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology or Food and Nutrition or has a degree of Bachelor of Technology in Diary/Oil or degree in Veterinary Science from any university or institution recognised by the government.

Age Limit

The minimum age of those applying for these posts must by 18, while maximum must be 37.

Salary

Assistant Agriculture Engineer : Rs. 10300 – 34800 +5000 Grade Pay

Assistant Director: Rs. 15600-39100+5400 Grade Pay

Drugs Control Officer, Analyst (Drugs/Food Safety): Rs. 10300 – 34800 + 4200 Grade Pay

Senior Scientific Officer (Drugs/ Food Safety): Rs. 15600-39100+ 6600 Grade Pay

How to apply

Those who are willing to apply may do so through online mode on or before July 30. Applicants must take out a printout of the submitted online application for the future use.