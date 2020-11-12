Post-COVID recovery: Travel, hospitality sectors witness surge in hiring, says report

The hiring increased mainly in six metros, including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Travel and hospitality sectors: Increase in hiring in hospitality and travel sectors! The coronavirus pandemic halted everything, and with it, the tourism and the hospitality sectors came to a standstill. As a result, several people in the industries lost their jobs and the hiring freeze plagued it. Now, though, the hospitality and the travel industries have been witnessing a steady increase in hiring, with the sectors reporting a recovery of 33% in October as compared to September, a report in IE cited Naukri.com as saying. Separately, the demand for professionals in airlines, travel and ticketing fields has increased by 35%, while this figure in the hospitality sector has witnessed a rise of 28% in October, the report added.

However, the report by the online job aggregator also indicated that it would take some time before the sectors completely recover from the damage caused by the pandemic. It said that the easing of restrictions from June were reflecting in the month-on-month recovery, with a slight dip only having occurred in July. Otherwise, the trend is upwards. But upon comparing the pre-COVID and post-COVID positions, it becomes clear that the recovery road is still long, since the industry in October is 61% down as compared to the position in February.

Giving details about the hiring, the report stated that hiring for the position of facility manager increased by 400%, while that for housekeeping rose by 279%. Electrical maintenance hiring saw an increase of 21%, the report added, saying that apart from these, the companies were also hiring for the positions of front officer, business development manager, ground staff, travel agent as well as accountant.

The hiring increased mainly in six metros, including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai. Apart from this, Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur have also been witnessing a hiring surge in the sectors, the report stated. The recruiters include Club Mahindra, Frankfinn Aviation, Travel Triangle, Oyo and Sodexo.