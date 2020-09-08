PNB SO recruitment 2020: 535 posts available; check eligibility, how to apply

All the applicants will have to sit for the recruitment exam that is expected to be conducted in either October or November.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has opened up recruitment for the post of specialist officer (SO). According to the bank, interested candidates can apply through its official website, pnbindia.in as the application process has begun. All the applicants will have to sit for the recruitment exam that is expected to be conducted in either October or November. The bank has posted 535 vacancies that it is looking to fill up through this recruitment process. It is to note that the selection of candidates will be subject to an online examination along with document verification.

In the exams, the candidates will be asked 200 questions and they will get 2 hours to solve the paper. Questions will come from various sections including English language, quantitative aptitude, business knowledge, and reasoning/ logical ability and there will be negative marking for wrong answers.

Eligibility

The bank highlighted that all applicants are required to be at least 25 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 35 years by PNB for the majority of the posts. However, there are some positions of senior manager where applicants of up to 37 years of age can apply. For the reserved categories, the upper age is relaxed as per the rules set by the government. While the bank said that educational requirements are dependent on the post, applicants should have a graduate-level degree, CA or equivalent education as a minimum requirement.

Those who are applying will have to pay a fee of Rs 850. The fee is Rs 175 for applicants belonging to the reserved categories.

How to apply for PNB SO recruitment 2020