PNB recruitment 2019: Punjab National Bank announces fresh job vacancies at pnbindia.in; check salary, other details | Apply Now

PNB recruitment 2019: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) in its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a number of fresh job vacancies at pnbindia.in. While the online application process has started today, the same will continue until March 2, 2019. A total of 325 posts are on offer for candidates. It is to be noted that candidates can apply for just one post and not more than that.

In case of multiple applications only the latest valid (completed) application will be retained and the application fee/ intimation charges paid for the other multiple registration(s) will stand forfeited. Interested candidates will have to qualify all the below mentioned eligibility criterias in order to apply for the posts. Check the details below to know more.

PNB recruitment 2019: Post details-

1. Senior Manager (Credit): 51 posts

2. Manager (Credit): 26 posts

3. Senior Manager (Law): 55 posts

4. Manager (Law): 55 posts

5. Manager (HRD): 18 posts

6. Officer (IT): 120 posts

PNB recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online registration process Opens: Thursday, February 14, 2019

Online registration process ends: Saturday, March 2, 2019

Tentative Date of On-line Examination: Saturday, March 23, 2019

Download Call Letters: Thursday, March 14, 2019

PNB recruitment 2019: Salary-

1. Senior Manager (Credit): MMG-III: 42020 -1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

2. Manager (Credit): MMG Scale- II: 31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950

3. Senior Manager (Law): MMG Scale-III: 42020 -1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

4. Manager (Law): MMG Scale-II: 31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950

5. Manager (HRD): MMG Scale-II: 31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950

6. Officer (IT): JMG Scale I: 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020

PNB recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

1. Senior Manager (Credit)

Age limit: 25 years (min.) to 37 years (max.)

Education: CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM(with specialization in Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute

Work Experience: Minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience in Banks/PSU/Corporate High Value Credit/ NBFC

2. Manager (Credit)

Age limit: 25 years (min.) to 35 years (max.)

Education: CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM(with specialization in Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute

Work Experience: Minimum 3 years of post-qualification experience in Banks/PSU/Corporate High Value Credit/ NBFC

3. Senior Manager (Law)

Age limit: 28 years (min.) to 35 years (max.)

Education: Graduate with a degree in law or law graduate who has passed 05 years integrated course from the university recognized by the Govt. of India.

Work Experience: Minimum of 7 years experience

4. Manager (Law)

Age limit: 25 years (min.) to 32 years (max.)

Education: Graduate with a degree in law or law graduate who has passed 05 years integrated course from the university recognized by the Govt. of India.

Work Experience: Minimum 3 years of experience

5. Manager (HRD)

Age limit: 25 years (min.) to 35 years (max.)

Education: 02 years full time (not through Distance Mode of Education) Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/HR/ HRD/ HRM/ Labour Law

Work Experience: Minimum 3 years experience as officer, in the field of HR in Scheduled Commercial Banks/PSUs/ Central or State Govt.

6. Officer (IT)

Age limit: 21 years (min.) to 28 years (max.)

Education: Full time course in MCA/ B.E./ B.Tech Degree in Electronics and Communication/ Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Science & Technology/ Information Technology

Work Experience: Minimum 01-year experience as on date of application in software development /handling & maintaining of database/networking/ cyber security/data analytics etc.

PNB recruitment 2019: Selection Process-

Candidates will be selected for the above-mentioned posts through an online test and/or interview. A total of 120 minutes or 2 hours will be given to solve the test. The exam pattern for the test will be as follows-

1. Reasoning – 50 Questions for 50 marks

2. English Language- 50 questions for 25 marks

3. Quantitative Aptitude- 50 Questions for 50 marks

4. Professional Knowledge (Relevant to the Post)- 50 Questions for 75 marks

PNB recruitment 2019 registration process now open!

PNB recruitment 2019: How to Apply-

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above mentioned posts between February 14 and March 3 on the official website of Punjab National Bank at pnbindia.in. They will be required to have a valid email ID and contact number. Candidates should scan their photograph and signature, ensuring that both the photograph (4.5cmX3.5cm) and signature adhere to the required specifications. For more details check the official notification at- www.pnbindia.in/Recruitments.aspx.