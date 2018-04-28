PM Narendra Modi congratulates successful aspirants of Civil Services Examination, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the successful candidates of the Civil Services Examination (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the successful candidates of the Civil Services Examination, 2017 and wished those who could not make it this year, best of luck for future. “Congratulations to all those successful in the Civil Services Examination, 2017. Their stupendous efforts have led to this success. Good luck to these youngsters as they immerse themselves in public service,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said he also understood the disappointment of those who could not get through, adding he had faith in their abilities to excel. “I fully understand the disappointment of those young friends who were unable to clear the Civil Services Examination, 2017. However, I am sure this will motivate them to work even harder. My best wishes for their future endeavours. I have full faith in their skill and talent,” he said.

Telangana’s Anudeep Durishetty has topped the civil services examination, 2017, according to an announcement by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the public service recruitment body late on Friday evening. In all, 990 candidates have been selected for the coveted services. “The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017. 9,57,590 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 4,56,625 candidates actually appeared. 13,366 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (Mains) examination held in October-November, 2017. Of them, 2,568 candidates qualified for the Personality

Test conducted in February-April, 2018,” the UPSC said yesterday. The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases— preliminary, main and personality test or interview— to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.