PM Employment Generation Programme fails to meet target in Gujarat

The Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) has failed to meet the target in Gujarat.

As per the latest report of State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), only 30.40% projects were sanctioned in the state during 2017-18. As a result, the implementing agency of the programme, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), has reduced the target by 50% for 2018-19.

As per the SLBC report, against the set target of 6,165 projects for the PMEGP, only 1,874 were sanctioned by banks in 2017-18. The report said banks have been given a tentative target of 2,994 projects for 2018-19.

The KVIC, however, has claimed that the number of sanctioned projects by banks is seen lower than the target because of allotted margin money has been given to sanctioned projects, and that’s why banks have not approved new applications.

“We set the tentative targets under the PMEGP and allot a fixed fund every year. The project approval is depending on available fund and because of it this numbers show fall in achievement,” said VK Saxena, chairman of KVIC.

As mentioned in the SLBC report, the KVIC has decreased the fund for the PMEGP in Gujarat by 38.77% to Rs 74.84 crore for 2018-19, against Rs 122.23 crore in 2017-18.

The Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board, the implementing agency of the PMEGP in the state, said the rejection ratio is high in this programme as many of the applications do not match the required criteria. Moreover, awareness is also required.

As per the SLBC, banks have received 7,069 applications under the PMEGP. Of this, 3,256 applications are pending and 1,939 applications were rejected by banks during 2017-18.