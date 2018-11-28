PhD holders alert! UGC confirms you can directly become assistant professor, if you fulfil this condition

By: | Updated: November 28, 2018 6:15 PM

Doctoral degree holders from the top 500 foreign universities are now eligible for direct recruitment as an assistant professor in Indian varsities, according to the UGC.

phd jobs in india, UGC, Quacquarelli Symonds , Times Higher Education rankings, Academic Ranking of World Universities of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University, top foreign varsities, assistant professor jobsWhat PhD holders must know.

Doctoral degree holders from the top 500 foreign universities are now eligible for direct recruitment as an assistant professor in Indian varsities, according to the UGC.

As per the new recruitment norms, the top 500 ranking of the university shall be referred from four famous world university ranking systems — Quacquarelli Symonds , Times Higher Education rankings and the Academic Ranking of World Universities of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

“The direct recruitment eligibility of international PhD holders is applicable for the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Education, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, Library Science, Physical Education and Journalism and Mass Communication. This will help students learn from global talent in India itself, ” a senior University Grants Commission (UGC) official said.

Earlier, the candidates eligible for the post were required to have minimum 55 per cent marks in the Master’s degree in concerned subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

The candidate was also required to have cleared the National Eligibility Test conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET, SET.

While PhD degree holders from Indian university with required percentage in Masters’ are also eligible for direct recruitment, the minimum requirements related to Masters’ programme have been waived off for international PhD holders.

“The direct recruitment eligibility only grants candidates an exemption from the written test but their performance in the interview will be a deciding factor for their appointment,” the official added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. PhD holders alert! UGC confirms you can directly become assistant professor, if you fulfil this condition
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition