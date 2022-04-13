Pharmacists added to Australia Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL)

In order to provide further help to Australian businesses throughout the COVID-19 vaccination deployment, Immigration has added pharmacists to the Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL). The total number of employment categories on the list now stands at 44.

Employer-sponsored applicants in PMSOL occupations will receive priority processing for nomination and visa applications for the following visa types:

Subclass 482 – Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa

Subclass 186 – Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) visa

Subclass 494 – Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (Provisional) visa

Subclass 187 – Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (RSMS)

PMSOL visa applicants and holders can also obtain a travel exemption during the present border closures to enter Australia. Even yet, the 14-day quarantine period is still in effect, and it will be the responsibility of the traveler or sponsor to cover these costs.

Australia’s immigration minister Alex Hawke announced the addition of pharmacists to the Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL). It includes:

The Hospital Pharmacist

Retail Pharmacist

Industrial Pharmacist

As the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine proceeds, it’s all hands on the pump, with thousands of community pharmacies across Australia asked to participate. As the supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses increases in the coming weeks, the government will provide assistance to pharmacies across Australia, including through skilled migration.

The federal government has announced the expedited processing of pharmacist visas as part of its Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List in an effort to assist pharmacies in administering the COVID-19 vaccine across Australia. It has been warmly received by pharmacy professionals who describe the move as ‘an urgent requirement.

Other Occupations added to Australia’s Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL)

Chief Executive or Managing Director

Accountant (Management)

Construction Project Manager

Surveyor

Accountant (General)

Cartographer

Accountant (Taxation)

Structural Engineer

External Auditor

Internal Auditor

Civil Engineer

Other Spatial Scientist

Mechanical Engineer

Petroleum Engineer

Geotechnical Engineer

Mining Engineer

Electrical Engineer

Transport Engineer

Veterinarian

Medical Laboratory Scientist

Orthotist / Prosthetist

General Practitioner

Psychiatrist

Medical Practitioner nec

Resident Medical Officer

Midwife

Registered Nurse (Mental Health)

Registered Nurses nec

Registered Nurse (Medical)

Registered Nurse (Perioperative)

Registered Nurse (Aged Care)

Analyst Programmer

Multimedia Specialist

Software Engineer

Developer Programmer

ICT Security Specialist

Software and Applications Programmers

Maintenance Planner

Social Worker

Chef

The Bottom Line

The independent and state/territory nominated visa programs appear to be giving preference to General Skilled visa applicants in the cases mentioned above, but the focus remains on those who are already residing and working in Australia.

The PMSOL is only in effect while Australia recovers from the pandemic; therefore, jobs on the list may shift over time. The Government will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on the Australian labor market and evaluate Australia’s skill needs when new data and information becomes available.

Benefits from this change will take some time to materialize. It takes time for a candidate to go through the complete process. However, it is now possible for pharmacists who are in demand to apply for permanent residency visas both offshore and onshore.