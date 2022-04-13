Pharmacists added to Australia Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL)

In order to provide further help to Australian businesses throughout the COVID-19 vaccination deployment, Immigration has added pharmacists to the Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL). The total number of employment categories on the list now stands at 44.
Employer-sponsored applicants in PMSOL occupations will receive priority processing for nomination and visa applications for the following visa types:
- Subclass 482 – Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa
- Subclass 186 – Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) visa
- Subclass 494 – Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (Provisional) visa
- Subclass 187 – Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (RSMS)
PMSOL visa applicants and holders can also obtain a travel exemption during the present border closures to enter Australia. Even yet, the 14-day quarantine period is still in effect, and it will be the responsibility of the traveler or sponsor to cover these costs.
Australia’s immigration minister Alex Hawke announced the addition of pharmacists to the Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL). It includes:
- The Hospital Pharmacist
- Retail Pharmacist
- Industrial Pharmacist
As the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine proceeds, it’s all hands on the pump, with thousands of community pharmacies across Australia asked to participate. As the supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses increases in the coming weeks, the government will provide assistance to pharmacies across Australia, including through skilled migration.
The federal government has announced the expedited processing of pharmacist visas as part of its Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List in an effort to assist pharmacies in administering the COVID-19 vaccine across Australia. It has been warmly received by pharmacy professionals who describe the move as ‘an urgent requirement.
Other Occupations added to Australia’s Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL)
- Chief Executive or Managing Director
- Accountant (Management)
- Construction Project Manager
- Surveyor
- Accountant (General)
- Cartographer
- Accountant (Taxation)
- Structural Engineer
- External Auditor
- Internal Auditor
- Civil Engineer
- Other Spatial Scientist
- Mechanical Engineer
- Petroleum Engineer
- Geotechnical Engineer
- Mining Engineer
- Electrical Engineer
- Transport Engineer
- Veterinarian
- Medical Laboratory Scientist
- Orthotist / Prosthetist
- General Practitioner
- Psychiatrist
- Medical Practitioner nec
- Resident Medical Officer
- Midwife
- Registered Nurse (Mental Health)
- Registered Nurses nec
- Registered Nurse (Medical)
- Registered Nurse (Perioperative)
- Registered Nurse (Aged Care)
- Analyst Programmer
- Multimedia Specialist
- Software Engineer
- Developer Programmer
- ICT Security Specialist
- Software and Applications Programmers
- Maintenance Planner
- Social Worker
- Chef
The Bottom Line
The independent and state/territory nominated visa programs appear to be giving preference to General Skilled visa applicants in the cases mentioned above, but the focus remains on those who are already residing and working in Australia.
The PMSOL is only in effect while Australia recovers from the pandemic; therefore, jobs on the list may shift over time. The Government will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on the Australian labor market and evaluate Australia’s skill needs when new data and information becomes available.
Benefits from this change will take some time to materialize. It takes time for a candidate to go through the complete process. However, it is now possible for pharmacists who are in demand to apply for permanent residency visas both offshore and onshore.