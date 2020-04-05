PGIMER recruitment 2020: Application invited for several posts with lucrative salary

Last date to submit online application form- April 26, 2020 (Representative image)

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has issued a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment to several posts. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of PGIMER at pgimer.edu.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 26, 2020.

Important dates:-

Vacancy details:-

A total of 159 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The vacancy has been listed for- PGIMER Chandiagrh, AIIMS Bhatinda, and AIIMS Bilaspur.

PGIMER Chandiagrh: 118 posts

Senior residents – 102 posts

Senior medical officers – 4 posts

Demonstrators in specialties – 12 posts

AIIMS Bhatinda: 21 posts

Senior resident – 14 posts

Demonstrator – 7 posts

AIIMS Bilaspur: 20 posts

Senior residents – 13 posts

Demonstrators – 7 posts

Application fee-

The interested individuals who are willing to apply for the above-mentioned posts need to submit an application fee of Rs 1,500 per month. However, for candidates belonging to reserved category an application fee of Rs 800 is applicable.

Salary details:-

The candidates applying for the post of Senior resident, Senior demonstrator and Senior medical officer will get Rs 67,700 per month. The candidates applying for the post of junior demonstrator will get Rs 35,400 while for senior demonstrator (non-medical) post, the willing applicant will receive Rs 56,100 per month.

Exam pattern:-

The interested applicants will have to go through a computer-based online test followed by Personal Interview and document verification. On selection, an individual will be hired for a period of three years.

Exam centres:-

The computer-based online test will take place at four cities across the country- Chandigarh, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.