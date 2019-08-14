PGIMER, New Delhi Recruitment 2019: 852 Nursing Officer Posts – check details

These posts are Group ‘B’ and Non-Gazetted posts are more than 800 in number.

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has just released a job notification wherein the premier institute has invited applications for the Nursing Officer posts. These posts are Group ‘B’ and Non-Gazetted posts are more than 800 in number. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for these posts can apply online for the vacancies before August 21, 2019.

Important Dates for Nursing Officer Posts in PGIMER

Last Date to submit application form: August 21, 2019 till 5.00 PM

PGIMER Nursing Officer Posts: Vacancy Details

Dr. RML Hospital: 524 vacancies

Safdarjung Hospital: 194 vacancies

Lady Hardinge Medical College & Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital: 103 vacancies

Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital: 31 vacancies

READ ALSO | Haryana HARCO Bank Recruitment 2019: Notification issue for 978 posts – check details

Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Officer posts

Candidates should possess B. Sc (Hons) in Nursing which has to be from a recognized University or Institute Or Regular course in B. Sc (Nursing) – again – from a recognized University or Institute: Or Post Basic B. Sc (Nursing). They should also be registered as a Nurse or Nurse and Mid-wife (RN or RN & RM) with the State Nursing Council

Moreover, one can also possess a Diploma in General Nursing Mid-wifery from a recognized Board or Council along with one year experience in a minimum fifty-bedded hospital after acquiring the above-mentioned educational qualification for the nursing posts.

Nursing Officer posts in PGIMER: How to Apply

Candidates who meet the criteria set by the administrator can apply for the Group ‘B’ and Non-Gazetted posts through the Online mode before August 28, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) too released a notification in July 2019 to recruit for 9130 vacant posts of staff nurse grade-A and 169 posts of a tutor. The registration process of online application form started on July 25, 2019 and end on August 26, 2019. Candidates have the option to apply at the official websites – https://www.btsc.bih.nic.in.Total posts are 9,299 with 9,130 staff nurse posts and 169 tutor vacancies.

Ideal candidates should have a training course in General Nursing and Midwifery and a related certificate in order to be eligible for the post of a staff nurse and should be from Bihar. For tutors, one needs to have cleared MSc Nursing or BSc Nursing (Basic/Post Basic) course or should be possesing a diploma in nursing education and administration (DNEA) with two years of experience.