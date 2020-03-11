PGCIL Recruitment 2020: Jobs alert for Power Grid Corporation vacancies aspirants; check application details

The last date to submit the online application is April 06, 2020.

Power Grid Corporation Recruitment 2020: The Power Grid Corporation of India has invited applications for recruitment to several posts. The vacancy has been released for the post of Executive Trainee (Finance). The mode to submit the application is online. The interested applicants need to visit the official website at powergridindia.com. The last date to submit the online application is April 06, 2020.

Important dates:-

Last date to submit online application- April 06, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 25 vacant posts are there to be filled through this recruitment exercise.

General category- 10 posts

OBC (NCL)- 7 posts

Scheduled Caste- 4 posts

Scheduled Tribe- 2 posts

EWS- 2 posts

Age limit:-

The upper age limit of the willing applicants should be 28 years as on April 06, 2020, (Candidates should be born on or after April 06, 1992). For candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, the upper age limit has been relaxed by five years. However, a relaxation of three years and ten years is there for candidates belonging to PwD category.

Educational qualification:-

The willing applicants must have passed either CA or ICWA (CMA).

Application fee:-

The interested candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. The application fee is non-refundable. However, the candidates belonging to reserved categories have been exempted from paying any application fees.

Exam pattern:-

The final selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written test (computer-based test), Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

Examination centres:-

The recruitment examination will be conducted at seven cities across the country- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Vadodara, Hyderabad, Chennai.

Salary details:-

The candidates once selected for the job, will get a salary in the pay scale between Rs 60,000, to Rs 1,80,000, during the one-year training period. However, after the completion of the training, the candidates will get other benefits as well such as – DA, HRA, insurance, PF, gratuity, leave en-cashing etc.

For more details, the interested applicants need to visit the official website at powergridindia.com