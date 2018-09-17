PGCIL Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for Power Grid Corporation vacancies aspirants – Here are application details

PGCIL Recruitment 2018: Vacancies listed for Diploma Trainee and others

Power Grid Corporation Recruitment 2018: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited applications for the recruitment to several posts of Diploma Trainee and Others. The applicants who are willing to join the PGCIL must apply on or before October 02, 2018.

Important Dates:-

Submission of online application started on: September 12, 2018

Closing date for submission of online application: October 02, 2018

Closing date for submission of payment of application fee: October 04, 2018

Vacancy Details:-

A total of 58 posts are there.

(1) Diploma Trainee (Electrical): 25 Posts

(2) Diploma Trainee (Civil): 05 Posts

(3) Junior Officer Trainee (HR): 03 Posts

(4) Junior Technician Trainee (Electrical): 25 Posts

Educational Qualifications:-

(1) Diploma Trainee (Electrical): To apply for ‘Diploma Trainee (Electrical)’ post, the candidate needs to have a degree of Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognised technical Board/ Institute, with minimum 70 per cent marks in aggregate of all semesters or years for General / OBC (NCL) and pass marks for SC / ST / PWD (OH-OL).

(2) Diploma Trainee (Civil): To apply for ‘Diploma Trainee (Civil)’ post, the candidate needs to have a degree of Diploma in Civil Engineering from recognized Technical Board/ Institute, with minimum 70% marks in aggregate of all semesters/years for General / OBC (NCL) / STand pass marks for SC.

(3) Junior Officer Trainee (HR): To apply for ‘Junior Officer Trainee (HR)’ post, the candidate needs to have a degree of Two years (Full time course) PG Diploma in Personnel Management course (or) MHRM (or) MSW (with Personnel Management as main subject) or MBA (02 years full time with specialization in HR) or equivalent from recognized Institute with minimum 55 per cent marks in aggregate of all semesters/years.

(4) Jr. Technician Trainee (Electrical): To apply for ‘Jr. Technician Trainee (Electrical)’ post, one must have a degree of ITI in Electrician Trade of Two Years duration from a recognized Institute.

Application Fees:-

(1) Diploma Trainee (Electrical): Rs 300/-.

(2) Diploma Trainee (Civil): Rs 300/-.

(3) Junior Officer Trainee (HR): Rs 300/-.

(4) Junior Technician Trainee (Electrical): Rs 200/-

However, the candidates belonged to SC/ST/PWD/Ex-SM/Departmental need not pay the registration fee.

Age Limit:-

Candidates must attain the of 27 years. However, age relaxation is applicable for the reserved vacancy as per the norms.

Know how to apply:-

The willing candidates need to visit the official website of PGCIL at https://www.powergridindia.com/er-ii-recruitment. The details regarding- availability of admit cards and date of Computer based test will be notified later in the website.

To know more details, one must visit the following URL:-

https://cdn.digialm.com/per/g01/pub/1258/EForms/image/Final_Detailed_Advt_2018.pdf.